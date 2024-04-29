fb
W.G. Brady

Detroit Lions Sign Former Michigan Kicker James Turner as UDFA

Lions News Reports

Detroit Lions Sign Former Michigan Kicker James Turner

In a move to bolster their special teams, the Detroit Lions are signing Michigan kicker James Turner as an undrafted free agent, according to Wolverines reporter Anthony Broome. This decision comes after the Lions opted not to select a kicker during the 2024 NFL Draft, despite three kickers being picked in the sixth round.

A Local Talent Joins the Lions

James Turner, a pivotal figure in the Michigan Wolverines’ recent national championship victory, will now have a chance to make his mark in the NFL with the Detroit Lions. In the 2023 season, Turner showcased his reliability and prowess as a kicker, converting 65 of 66 extra points and 18 of 21 field goal attempts, boasting an impressive accuracy rate of 85.7%. Notably, he demonstrated his range by nailing three field goals from 50 yards throughout the season.

Detroit Lions Sign Former Michigan Kicker James Turner,Detroit Lions,James Turner

Standout Performance in Championship

Turner’s performance peaked during the national title game, where he was flawless, going 6-for-6 on kicks, including two field goals and four extra points. His consistent performance under pressure was a key component of Michigan’s championship run and highlighted his potential to handle high-stakes situations in the professional arena.

Competition at Kicker Position

With his signing, Turner is set to compete with incumbent Lions kicker Michael Badgley. Badgley has been a competent kicker for the Lions, but the addition of Turner introduces fresh competition to the roster, potentially elevating the team’s overall performance in the kicking game. The competition between Turner and Badgley will be one of the key battles to watch during the Lions’ training camp.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. Local Talent Acquisition: The Detroit Lions have signed James Turner, a former Michigan Wolverines kicker, as an undrafted free agent. This strategic move allows the Lions to capitalize on a local talent who played a crucial role in Michigan’s national championship victory.
  2. Proven Performance Under Pressure: During his college career, Turner demonstrated his ability as a reliable kicker, converting 85.7% of his field goal attempts and achieving a perfect performance in the national title game. His addition to the Lions provides potential to strengthen their special teams significantly.
  3. Competition for Starting Role: Turner’s arrival introduces competition for the incumbent kicker, Michael Badgley. This competition is expected to elevate the team’s overall performance in the kicking game and provides an interesting storyline for the Lions’ upcoming training camp.

Bottom Line

The Detroit Lions’ acquisition of James Turner as an undrafted free agent adds a compelling local storyline to their offseason activities. Turner’s proven track record at Michigan, especially his performance in critical games, offers the Lions an opportunity to enhance their special teams. As the preseason progresses, all eyes will be on how this new addition from the local ranks adjusts to the demands of the NFL and competes for a starting role on the team.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

