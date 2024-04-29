Detroit Lions Sign Former Michigan Kicker James Turner as UDFA

Detroit Lions Sign Former Michigan Kicker James Turner

In a move to bolster their special teams, the Detroit Lions are signing Michigan kicker James Turner as an undrafted free agent, according to Wolverines reporter Anthony Broome. This decision comes after the Lions opted not to select a kicker during the 2024 NFL Draft, despite three kickers being picked in the sixth round.

Michigan K James Turner is signing as a UDFA with the Detroit Lions — Anthony Broome (@anthonytbroome) April 28, 2024

A Local Talent Joins the Lions

James Turner, a pivotal figure in the Michigan Wolverines’ recent national championship victory, will now have a chance to make his mark in the NFL with the Detroit Lions. In the 2023 season, Turner showcased his reliability and prowess as a kicker, converting 65 of 66 extra points and 18 of 21 field goal attempts, boasting an impressive accuracy rate of 85.7%. Notably, he demonstrated his range by nailing three field goals from 50 yards throughout the season.

Standout Performance in Championship

Turner’s performance peaked during the national title game, where he was flawless, going 6-for-6 on kicks, including two field goals and four extra points. His consistent performance under pressure was a key component of Michigan’s championship run and highlighted his potential to handle high-stakes situations in the professional arena.

Competition at Kicker Position

With his signing, Turner is set to compete with incumbent Lions kicker Michael Badgley. Badgley has been a competent kicker for the Lions, but the addition of Turner introduces fresh competition to the roster, potentially elevating the team’s overall performance in the kicking game. The competition between Turner and Badgley will be one of the key battles to watch during the Lions’ training camp.

Bottom Line

The Detroit Lions’ acquisition of James Turner as an undrafted free agent adds a compelling local storyline to their offseason activities. Turner’s proven track record at Michigan, especially his performance in critical games, offers the Lions an opportunity to enhance their special teams. As the preseason progresses, all eyes will be on how this new addition from the local ranks adjusts to the demands of the NFL and competes for a starting role on the team.