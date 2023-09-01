Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes shoots down Trey Lance report

Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes has made it clear time and time again that he and his staff will leave no stone unturned and they will ALWAYS be looking to improve their roster. A recent report from The Athletic said the Lions were one of the teams who were interested in trading for San Francisco 49ers QB, Trey Lance. Well, while speaking to reporters on Friday, Holmes shot down that report.

What did the Report Say?

Here is what Dianna Russini tweeted last Saturday morning regarding the other teams who were interested in acquiring Lance from the 49ers.

“The Buffalo Bills and the Baltimore Ravens are two teams that had conversations with San Francisco about a possible trade for Trey Lance,” Russini tweeted on Saturday morning. “In the NFC, the Detroit Lions also showed interest, per sources. Most of the early discussions about a trade involved a 6th rounder that could get to a 5th. In the end, the Dallas Cowboys offered the best deal.”

What Did Brad Holmes Say Regarding the Trey Lance Report?

While speaking to reporters on Friday, Holmes told reporters that though he is always looking to improve the Lions' roster, he never reached out to the 49ers regarding Lance.

Bottom Line: Grain of Salt

This is just another example of how every report/rumor should always be taken with a grain of salt. It was reported that the Lions were one of the teams that showed interest in Lance, but after listening to Holmes speak today, it sure does not sound like that was the case.