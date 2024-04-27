Brad Holmes Pulls Off 3 Trades On Final Day Of 2024 NFL Draft

Brad Holmes Pulls Off 3 Trades

Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes made a series of aggressive moves on the final day of the 2024 NFL Draft, executing three strategic trades to secure key players he and the team felt were too valuable to pass up. Holmes, who had initially decided against trading into the fourth round, had a change of heart that led to a busy Saturday for the Lions’ draft team.

A Change of Plan

Holmes recounted the shift in his strategy from Friday night to Saturday morning with candid transparency. “Literally, going to bed I was like ‘We’re not going to trade into the fourth,'” Holmes said. “I was like, ‘We’re just going to sit back and wait.’ But when I woke up that’s when I was like, ‘Man, it’s those two guys that if they don’t make it, those are going to be some gut punches.'”

Coordinated Moves with Coach Campbell

Upon arriving at the practice facility on Saturday, Holmes discussed his newfound determination with Lions head coach Dan Campbell, who happened to have the same players in mind. “And Dan was like, ‘Those are the same two guys that I was thinking about,'” Holmes revealed. This synchronicity in their thinking propelled them into action. “And I was like, ‘Let’s go get them. Let’s not mess around,'” Holmes added, emphasizing the urgency of securing the prospects.

The Trades and Their Targets

The first move Holmes made was a trade with the New York Jets, sending a 2025 third-round pick for the right to draft Canadian offensive tackle Giovanni Manu at No. 126 overall. Manu was a highly coveted player, and Holmes felt it necessary to ensure his acquisition. Shortly after, Holmes packaged two 2024 picks along with a 2025 fourth-round choice to select Utah safety/running back Sione Vaki at No. 132, another player the Lions were eager to add to their roster. The final trade of the day came in the sixth round, where Holmes moved up to pick LSU defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo by trading sixth- and seventh-round choices.

Reflecting on the Decisions

Holmes expressed confidence in these decisions, recognizing the risks but emphasizing the potential rewards. “And again, you always get the answers to the test after you pick them, and if we would have waited around, then they weren’t going to make it,” he concluded, suggesting that the proactive approach was necessary to secure the players they believed would make significant contributions to the team.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

Strategic Decision-Making: Brad Holmes, the General Manager of the Detroit Lions, initially planned not to engage in trades during the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft but changed his strategy overnight. This decision led to three significant trades on the final day, emphasizing the dynamic and responsive nature of NFL draft strategies. Targeted Player Acquisitions: Brad Holmes executed trades to specifically acquire Canadian offensive tackle Giovanni Manu and Utah running back Sione Vaki, highlighting their importance to the Lions’ future plans. These players were considered highly coveted within the Lions’ draft room, which justified the aggressive moves to secure them. Coordination with Coaching Staff: The decision to pursue the trades was bolstered by a meeting with Lions head coach Dan Campbell, who shared Holmes’ views on the targeted players. This alignment between the GM and head coach showcases strong internal communication and shared vision within the team’s management.

Bottom Line

Brad Holmes’ decisive actions on the last day of the draft illustrate a clear strategy of targeted aggression to improve the team’s roster with specific talents. By trading up for Giovanni Manu, Sione Vaki, and Mekhi Wingo, Holmes and the Lions demonstrated their commitment to building a competitive team, willing to make bold moves to capture the players they believe can impact the field.