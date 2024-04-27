Brad Holmes Sets the Tone: No Guaranteed Spots for Detroit Lions Post-Draft

In the wake of the 2024 NFL Draft, Detroit Lions General Manager Brad Holmes has set a clear tone for the incoming rookies and existing team members: every spot on the team must be earned. During a recent discussion about the draft outcomes and the team’s direction, Holmes stressed the importance of competition within the team, especially among the newly drafted corners.

Competitive Spirit in the Roster

Holmes highlighted that despite the potential and skills brought in by the draft picks, they are not guaranteed a starting position. “A lot of these guys, where we’re at as a roster, man, if they win a spot and play, then they play. If they don’t, they don’t,” Holmes declared. He pointed out the high caliber of existing players like Carlton Davis, a proven starter, and Emmanuel Mosley, emphasizing that the new players would have to outperform established talents to secure their positions.

Challenges for Rookie Corners

The general manager was particularly candid about the challenges facing the rookie cornerbacks. Despite their potential, these young players are entering a team with seasoned corners who have consistently demonstrated their ability on the field. “They gotta win a spot,” Holmes reiterated, underscoring that past performance and experience like those of Amik Robertson will set a high bar for the newcomers.

Holmes on Team Depth and Future Prospects

However, Holmes expressed optimism about the depth and future of the team, suggesting that the current roster configuration provides a healthy environment for growth and competition. “It’s good to be there from a roster standpoint,” he noted, acknowledging the balance between seasoned players and promising new talent which positions the Lions well for future success.

Support and Development for Players

Holmes assured that the Lions organization is committed to supporting the players, ensuring they have the necessary resources for their development. “We’re going to do our part and make sure that they’re surrounded with the resources to be set up for success,” he stated, pointing to the team’s commitment to fostering a competitive but supportive environment.

Bottom Line: A Better Team Through Competition

The emphasis on competition and personal achievement as outlined by Holmes sets a clear pathway for how the Lions intend to progress. By encouraging a competitive environment where starting spots are earned rather than given, Holmes believes the team will not only improve in skill but also in spirit. This approach aims to motivate both rookies and veterans to push their limits and contribute to a stronger, more cohesive unit, ready to advance further in the league.