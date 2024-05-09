fb
Ohio State AD Gene Smith Has His Panties In A Bunch About Michigan Football

Ohio State's Gene Smith cannot get Michigan out of his head.

Bob Probert’s first career NHL fight is exactly what you would expect [Video]

This is how it all started for Bob Probert.

Writer Calls Out Brad Holmes For Costing Detroit Lions Leverage In Jared Goff Negotiations

One writer has called out Brad Holmes for his comments on 97.1 The Ticket.
2024 Detroit Lions Schedule: Home/Away Opponents Finalized

Lions News Reports

2024 Detroit Lions Schedule: Home/Away Opponents Finalized

According to reports, the 2024 NFL regular season schedule will be released on May 15. With that being said, we already know exactly who the Detroit Lions will play in 2024. The specific week-by-week lineup won’t be revealed until next week, but with the 2023 standings finalized, we have clarity on who the Lions will be facing at home and on the road.

2023 Detroit Lions likely to catch huge break Detroit Lions practice squad Detroit Lions sign Daurice Fountain Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs Calvin Johnson Detroit Lions uniform combo Detroit Lions Game-By-Game Predictions David Montgomery Injury Update Detroit Lions uniform combo Detroit Lions Trade Rumors Predicting the Detroit Lions seed in the 2023 NFL Playoffs Detroit Lions 2024 Schedule Detroit Lions unveil uniform combo David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs Detroit Lions wide receiver earns new nickname EDGE Rushers the Detroit Lions Could Sign 2024 Detroit Lions Schedule

How will the Detroit Lions 2024 schedule be created?

Before we look at who the 2024 Detroit Lions’ home/away opponents will be, let’s take a look at how the opponents are determined.

Each NFL team will play a 17-game regular-season schedule that will include one bye week. Teams in the AFC and NFC will alternate seasons in which they have 9 home regular-season games and one home preseason game, or 8 away regular-season games and two away preseason games. The NFC will have eight regular-season home games in the 2024 season. This means the Lions will play nine home games and eight road games in 2024.

Here is the breakdown of how the opponents are determined: Via NFL Operations:

  • Six games against divisional opponents — two games per team, one at home and one on the road.
  • Four games against teams from a division within its conference — two games at home and two on the road.
  • Four games against teams from a division in the other conference— two games at home and two on the road.
  • Two games against teams from the two remaining divisions in its own conference — one game at home and one on the road. Matchups are based on division ranking from the previous season.
  • The 17th game is an additional game against a non-conference opponent from a division that the team is not scheduled to play. Matchups are based on division ranking from the previous season.
Detroit Lions release extended Sights and Sounds Detroit Lions Rooting Guide

2024 Detroit Lions Home/Away Opponents

Since the Lions finished in first place in the NFC North, they will play the No. 1 team from the NFC South (The Tampa Bay Buccaneers), the AFC East (The Buffalo Bills), and the NFC East (Dallas Cowboys).

Note: One of the home games listed below will likely be an International game as the Lions have not played an International game since the 2015 season.

Date TBAat Arizona Cardinals
Date TBAat Chicago Bears
Date TBAChicago Bears
Date TBAGreen Bay Packers
Date TBAMinnesota Vikings
Date TBALos Angeles Rams
Date TBASeattle Seahawks
Date TBAJacksonville Jaguars
Date TBATennessee Titans
Date TBATampa Bay Buccaneers
Date TBABuffalo Bills
Date TBAat Green Bay Packers
Date TBAat Houston Texans
Date TBAat Indianapolis Colts
Date TBAat Minnesota Vikings
Date TBAat San Francisco 49ers
Date TBAat Dallas Cowboys

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

