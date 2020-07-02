Brandon Graham reveals his ‘Biggest Issue’ With Jim Harbaugh

Former Michigan Wolverines defensive end Brandon Graham knows that things could be worse at his alma matter in Ann Arbor. After all, the team is faring far better than they ever did under former head coach Rich Rodriguez, which coincided with the end of Graham’s collegiate playing days.

However, the Wolverines have yet to beat Ohio State or compete for a Big Ten championship under Harbaugh.

So what’s the problem? Graham may have the answer:

“I just feel like we need a quarterback. That’s been our biggest Achilles right there,” Graham told the Jamie and Stoney Show. “A quarterback that can lead them like a Trevor Lawrence, someone like that. We’ve been having the defense, we’ve been doing all we could, but we can’t move the ball with all the receivers we have. We got running backs now, the (offensive) line has been playing a lot better.

“I really do like Harbaugh, I just feel like he needs a quarterback. I don’t know what’s going on with that part. That’s my biggest issue.”