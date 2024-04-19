Why A Third Detroit Lions Alternate Helmet Is Not Happening In 2024

Find out why a third Detroit Lions alternate helmet will have to wait

The Detroit Lions had an opportunity to introduce a third alternate helmet as part of their uniform lineup for the 2024 season, following an NFL memo that allowed teams undergoing a uniform change this year to add an additional helmet option. Despite this opportunity, during their recent uniform reveal event, the Lions chose to showcase only their updated alternate blue helmets and did not unveil a new third option. Team president Rod Wood provided insights into this decision at the event.

Detailed Explanation from Rod Wood

In April, the NFL informed teams they could introduce a third helmet starting in 2024 for those updating their uniforms, and from 2025 for others. Many speculated that the Lions would unveil a third helmet during their new uniform reveal. However, the event only showcased a change to their alternate blue helmets, with no third helmet presented.

Rod Wood explained, “No third helmet this year. We were probably too late in the process, and it really didn’t fit with what we were rolling out.”

This comment clarifies that the timing and the fit within their overall uniform strategy were key factors in their decision. The Lions will continue with three helmet options in 2024: their standard silver helmets, the newly tweaked blue helmets for the black uniforms, and their traditional silver helmets used with throwback jerseys.

Importantly, Wood noted, “That’s not a (third) helmet because that’s just our same helmet. We just take the logos off,” distinguishing that the modified throwback helmet does not constitute a new third option.

