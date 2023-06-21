Merch
Breaking: Detroit Lions alternate helmet unveiled

By W.G. Brady
The wait is finally over! Just moments ago, the Detroit Lions unveiled their new alternate helmet.

Detroit Lions alternate helmet unveiled

As you can see below, the Lions took to Twitter to unveil their new alternate helmet. Here is what the new helmet will look like.

Detroit Lions Alternate Helmet
Courtesy of Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions alternate helmet
Courtesy of Detroit Lions

When will the Alternate Helmets be Worn?

Last season, the NFL implemented a new rule permitting teams to utilize a second alternate helmet in conjunction with the so-called classic, alternate, or Color Rush jerseys. According to the Lions, this helmet will only be worn with the All-Gray alternate uniforms in 2023.

Detroit Lions Alternate Helmet
Courtesy of Detroit Lions

When will the Lions get new uniforms?

Back in February, Rod Wood told reporters that the Lions will not get new uniforms until 2024, but when they do, it will be an “interesting overhaul.”

“There will not be new uniforms in 2023,” Wood said. “I know people get over their skis on that. It takes really two years to really get it going, so (Lions chief communications and brand officer) Brian (Facchini) and a team have been kind of working with Nike, looking at uniforms that will probably be for 2024. It could be an interesting overhaul of the uniforms. We will have a new alternative helmet though this year. We didn’t do that (last season).”

