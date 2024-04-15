A.J. Hinch weighs in on Detroit Tigers fans booing Javier Baez

A.J. Hinch weighs in on Baez getting booed

The interaction between athletes and their fans is crucial, particularly when performance expectations are not met. This dynamic has come into sharp focus for the Detroit Tigers as infielder Javier Baez discusses the booing he has experienced from the home crowd.

Following a slow start to the 2024 season, Baez hit his first home run on Sunday, and following the game, he openly addressed the negative reactions from Tigers fans. A day later, Tigers manager A.J. Hinch also shared his thoughts on the matter, providing insight into the complex relationship between player performances and fan expectations.

Javier Baez Speaks Out

After hitting his first home run of the season, Baez opened up about the fan reactions.

“I know it’s frustrating for the fans, but I think that doesn’t really help the team and the organization,” Baez remarked. “If we grind together, we should stand up together, we should stay together when we’re down. It’s not only here. It’s happening in other organizations with other players. It doesn’t affect me, to be honest. I just don’t think it’s really respectful when people talk trash and disrespect you behind a net where they can say anything. I’m just worried about playing good and doing good for my team and my organization. So they can do whatever.”

He further emphasized the personal impact of harsh words from the crowd:

“If fans boo, it’s fine. But if they start saying other stuff and cussing at you, it’s different,” he said. “You’ve got family out there and you’ve got kids out there and that’s not what they’re here for.”

A.J. Hinch’s Perspective

Before the series against the Texas Rangers, Hinch shared his views on the booing.

“Not everybody gets booed at their workplace, so I think it’s hard,” he noted. “And contrary to how we sometimes act, we hear it all. Fans pay for their ticket. They come to the ballpark. They voice their pleasure and they voice their displeasure.”

Hinch acknowledged Baez’s history of eliciting strong reactions from fans, adding, “I want players to speak their minds. I want fans to support and voice their minds, too. We want all the support we can get at home. It creates such a fun environment. Almost the entirety of our time in this ballpark, it’s universal support. But we hear the boos whenever we don’t do well. We’re as frustrated as the fans are when they voice it. Hopefully, we can create better times for them so those instances are fewer and farther between.”

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

The Bottom Line

This ongoing dialogue between Javier Baez and the Tigers fans is more than just about performance—it’s about creating a supportive environment that fosters team spirit and unity. Both the players and the fans play integral roles in shaping the team’s atmosphere at Comerica Park.

As the Tigers progress through the season, the hope is that improved performances will lead to fewer boos and more cheers. Both Baez and Hinch’s comments highlight a desire for a deeper understanding and stronger connection between the team and its supporters, paving the way for better days ahead at Comerica Park.