A Detroit Red Wings path to the Stanley Cup Playoffs remains open with two games left on the schedule.

Last night was a must-win situation for the Detroit Red Wings, as a regulation loss would have sealed their fate of missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the 8th consecutive season. However, Dylan Larkin‘s overtime goal kept their hopes alive. With only two games left in the regular season, the Red Wings not only need to secure points of their own but will also be relying on external help to end their playoff drought.

The Red Wings remained alive with a 5-4 OT win

The Red Wings stormed to a commanding 4-1 lead in the first period last night against the Toronto Maple Leafs, courtesy of two goals from Alex DeBrincat and additional tallies from Simon Edvinsson and David Perron. However, the Leafs staged a fierce comeback with goals from Nic Robertson, John Tavares, and Auston Matthews, whose goal marked his NHL-leading 69th of the season.

In a critical moment, the Red Wings averted disaster by successfully killing off a Leafs power play in the closing minutes of regulation. They then gained a crucial advantage when Max Domi was penalized for tripping DeBrincat, giving the Red Wings a power play opportunity that carried over into overtime. Soon, Larkin successfully redirected a centering pass from Patrick Kane into the Toronto net, giving Detroit the second point to keep them alive in the standings.

“Oh, man,” said Larkin afterward of his overtime goal. “It’s one of the biggest of my career, and I’m hoping this year to have some more big goals. You can’t feel any better. I knew Kaner was going to look for that play and I knew I just had to have my stick on the ice and he was going to hit it. I didn’t even see it go in, but Kaner, all the big moments he’s had in his career, to see how excited he was, to see all the boys rush over — man, what a feeling.”

A pathway to the Stanley Cup Playoffs remains open for the Detroit Red Wings

The path to the playoffs remains open for Detroit. They’re gearing up to take on the Montreal Canadiens in a brief home-and-home series, kicking off tomorrow night at Little Caesars Arena. If Detroit secures victories in both games and the Washington Capitals suffer a loss in any fashion (they’re up against the Boston Bruins and Philadelphia Flyers), Detroit will clinch their spot in the postseason.

Furthermore, Detroit can secure a playoff berth by garnering three out of four points from the Canadiens, alongside a Capitals loss in overtime and a Pittsburgh Penguins defeat in regulation (Pittsburgh is set to play the Nashville Predators and New York Islanders in their last two games). However, anything less than three points earned by the Red Wings will result in them falling short of the postseason.

Bottom Line: Will Detroit end their Stanley Cup Playoffs drought?

The recent weeks have brought discomfort for the Red Wings, as a nine-point cushion in the standings has dwindled into a desperate fight for survival. However, dwelling on the past won’t alter the situation; Detroit must concentrate solely on the challenges ahead.

Tomorrow’s game against the Montreal Canadiens, the first of a two-game home-and-home series, is scheduled to begin shortly after 7:00 PM. Fans can catch the action on Bally Sports Detroit, with radio coverage available on 97.1 The Ticket.