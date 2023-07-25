C.J. Gardner-Johnson Injury Update: Dan Campbell weighs in

On Monday, on Day 2 of Detroit Lions training camp, we got quite the scare when defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson suffered was reportedly looked like a very serious injury. Gardner-Johnson was in a great deal of pain before he was eventually carted off the field. Just moments ago, Lions head coach Dan Campbell weighed in on the injury, and he said it did not appear to be serious.

Not long after Monday's practice concluded, a report surfaced from Tom Pelissero that Gardner-Johnson's injury did not appear to be anything serious and that the Lions' defensive back was going to be “fine.”

“There is optimism that #Lions DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson's knee injury is not serious, per sources. More tests to come after CJGJ went down in practice today, but as one source put it: “He’s fine.” -T. Pelissero

While speaking to reporters, Campbell gave a favorable update on Gardner-Johnson.

“It appears he is going to be ok,” Campbell said. “It does not appear to be anything serious. The images look good. He may be out a day or two.”

Key Points

Gardner-Johnson suffered an injury during Day 2 of the Lions training camp.

The injury occurred during a light team drill, leading to Gardner-Johnson being carted off the field.

Sports reporter Tom Pelissero tweets, suggesting the injury is “not serious,” according to an unnamed source.

An official update from Dan Campbell just came out, and it appears as if the injury is not serious.

Gardner-Johnson will likely miss a couple of days of practice.

Bottom Line – The Lions Dodge a Bullet

According to Campbell, Gardner-Johnson is going to be just fine, which is the best news we could have gotten today. It has been an emotional roller-coaster since news broke that CJGJ had to be carted off of the field after suffering an injury, but it sounds like the Lions dodged a bullet on Day 2 of training camp.