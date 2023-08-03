Merch
C.J. Gardner-Johnson makes BOLD prediction for Detroit Lions S Kerby Joseph

By W.G. Brady
The progression of Kerby Joseph from rookie revelation to a potential star for the Detroit Lions continues to surprise and intrigue both fans and peers alike. The safety's mantra for his second season is simply to be better than his first, aiming to exceed his impressive debut performance: “If I went hard last year,” he said, “I gotta go even harder this year.”

C.J. Gardner-Johnson, one of the top safeties himself, believes the sky's the limit for Joseph, boldly stating, “Kerb’s one of those young guys, I’ll be honest with you, he’s gonna be one of the next best safeties in the league.” Gardner-Johnson further predicts that Joseph is set to be among the next highly-paid safeties in the NFL.

“Kerb’s one of those young guys, I’ll be honest with you, he’s gonna be one of the next best safeties in the league,” said Gardner-Johnson, already in that class himself. “You gotta think about it. The tier of safeties that already went and got paid, he’s the next up. That young guy right there, true baller.”

Key Points

  • Joseph aims to exceed his exceptional first season
  • He stepped up in the absence of Tracy Walker in his rookie season.
  • His third pick from Aaron Rodgers marked his standout performance in his debut season.
  • Gardner-Johnson predicts that Joseph is set to become one of the league's best safeties.

Bottom Line – A Promising Future

The future looks promising for Kerby Joseph. The young safety's continual growth, coupled with the vote of confidence from Gardner-Johnson, underscores his potential to be one of the league's best safeties. As the next season approaches, all eyes will be on Joseph as he aims to roar louder in the Lions' den.

