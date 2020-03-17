Colin Cowherd: Tom Brady to sign with Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Wednesday

On Tuesday, Tom Brady took to social media to announce he will no longer be playing for the New England Patriots and that he will be playing elsewhere in 2020.

According to FOX radio host Colin Cowherd, Brady will sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Wednesday. He notes that his source is not a “football source” but a celebrity source.

“I was told that Tom Brady signs tomorrow with Tampa Bay.” Cowherd said on his radio show, “The Herd.”

Keep in mind that it is not always wise to believe everything Cowherd says, but we will see.