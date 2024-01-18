Confident Lucas Raymond paying off for the Detroit Red Wings

A confident Lucas Raymond bodes well for the Detroit Red Wings and their playoff chances.

The Detroit Red Wings have experienced a surge to start the calendar year of 2024, propelling them back into the 3rd spot in the Atlantic Division. The hot play, particularly from 3rd-year forward Lucas Raymond, positions the Red Wings for a potential postseason run, which could mark their return to the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

In the previous season, Lucas Raymond faced what is commonly known as the “sophomore slump” experienced by many second-year NHL players. He recorded 45 points in 74 games, a decline from his rookie year in 2021-22 when he played all 82 games and scored 57 points.

He came into this season having bulked up thanks to a new offseason diet with the help of a personal chef, and it's paid off so far with 34 points (12 goals, 22 assists) in 44 games played.

“Confidence comes from preparing well and feeling like you’re prepared,” Raymond said. “I feel good this season, probably the best I’ve felt during my years here so far. It’s just about consistency and playing good on a nightly basis.”

“Obviously you want the downs to be as short as possible and ups to be as long as possible,” Raymond said. “As a team and individually, I think it’s just about looking forward. I feel that’s the beauty. You always have a game the next day or two.”

Additionally, head coach Derek Lalonde is pleased with Raymond's development and his growth midway through his 3rd NHL season.

“Big growth,” Lalonde said of Raymond. “You can see his game elevating, a lot more consistent night in and night out. That’s huge credit to him. Just the growth he has with his details and habits, a lot of it has come from his growth and approach off the ice too. Still building and growing, we’re happy to have him.”

Bottom Line: Raymond is a key part of Detroit's future

Similar to his fellow 3rd-year player Moritz Seider, Lucas Raymond is set for a new contract this summer and is considered a key part of Detroit's long-term plans.

While the details of his contract have yet to be sorted out, Red Wings fans can take comfort in the fact that Raymond has bounced back from his sophomore slump and is consistently making an impact on the scoresheet.