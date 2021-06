Sharing is caring!

Prior to Wednesday’s mandatory minicamp practice, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell met with the media and while doing so, he revealed an injury.

Campbell told reporters that DE/LB Austin Bryant suffered a minor injury last week during OTAs but that he “expects him to be ready for training camp.

In his career (2 seasons), Bryant has played in just 10 games for the Lions, picking up 24 tackles during that time.