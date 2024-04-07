Hockey Fight! Joe Veleno Knocks Some Sense into Bowen Byram During Red Wings 3-1 Win

Hockey Fight!

It feels like an eternity since the Detroit Red Wings last graced the NHL Playoffs, a stage they once dominated. But as the current season unfolds, the possibility of their return to postseason glory is hanging in the balance. Entering Sunday’s clash against the Buffalo Sabres, the Red Wings found themselves embroiled in a fierce battle for the final Wild Card spot, with several teams vying for that coveted position.

On-Ice Battle

The Red Wings showcased their determination and fighting spirit, both figuratively and literally, as they took an early 3-0 lead in the game. The intensity on the ice escalated when Joe Veleno, a forward for the Red Wings, and Bowen Byram of the Sabres decided to drop the gloves and settle their differences the old-fashioned way. The altercation was a testament to the Red Wings’ resolve to do whatever it takes to secure their playoff berth. While Veleno didn’t score a knockout, he undoubtedly emerged as the victor in the hockey fight, as seen in the video below.

Veleno wanted to go after a hit from Byram and he answered the bell 👀 pic.twitter.com/UqG9D94wHf — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 7, 2024

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

The Detroit Red Wings are in a heated battle for the final Wild Card spot in the NHL Playoffs. Joe Veleno engaged in a fight with Bowen Byram of the Sabres, showcasing the team’s fighting spirit. The Red Wings currently hold the final wild-card spot, with a crucial game against the Washington Capitals up next.

The Bottom Line

The road ahead for the Red Wings is fraught with challenges, with a crucial matchup against the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night. The Capitals, too, are in the thick of the playoff race, making this encounter a pivotal one for both teams. As the Red Wings continue to fight for their place in the playoffs, their performance on and off the puck will determine whether they can end their playoff drought and reignite the passion of Hockeytown.