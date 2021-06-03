Dan Campbell named Grand Marshal for Detroit Grand Prix

Sharing is caring!

According to a report from Kyle Meinke, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has been named as the Grand Marshal for the 2021 Detroit Grand Prix, which will take place on Belle Isle on June 12.

“Detroit is such a great sports city, and whether it’s on the gridiron or on the track, we know our fans will be revved up in the Motor City,” Campbell said. “It’s awesome to welcome the Grand Prix back to Belle Isle and I’m excited to be a part of it.”

