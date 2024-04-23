fb
W.G. Brady

Jared Goff Clarifies His Comments About Detroit Lions Media

Lions News Reports

Jared Goff Clarifies His Comments

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff sought to clarify his earlier comments about the local media’s approach to coverage, during a discussion with ESPN on Tuesday. His intent was to address perceptions and clarify what he felt was a misunderstanding amplified by the nature of media today.



Jared Goff’s Initial Comments About the Media

Goff’s initial comments, which stirred a bit of controversy, were made on the Willbo’s “Trading Cards” podcast earlier this month.

“I have this like, I probably need to drop it pretty soon here because I’m hopefully gonna be in Detroit for a long time, but I have this thing with our local media where like they almost like relish in negativity at times,” Goff said on the podcast. “And maybe that’s what gets clicks and that’s what sells, but it’s no longer what they need to live in.

“Like, hey guys, we have a good team. We’ve had success. We can be happy about that, we can celebrate that and not have to write about how we’re constantly the underdog,” he said. “No, teams are gonna be gunning for us now. We won the division and all that. I’m probably overthinking it in my head and it’s the chip on my shoulder and the competitor in me.”

Clarification and Context

During an interview with ESPN, Jared Goff clarified his comments, though as you will see, he did not take them back.

“There’s been a ton of positivity. It may have got twisted a little bit, as things do,” Goff explained. He emphasized that his response was specific to a question from that press conference and was not intended as a broad critique of all Detroit media. “I was answering that question. I was not saying there aren’t any positive news, I wouldn’t really know, but they have been positive to me,” he added.

Goff also pointed out that his comments were meant to highlight a general tendency within the world of sports media to focus on negative stories. “I was saying that I think sometimes, some of the people, enjoy the negative news and I don’t think that’s necessarily specific to Detroit,” he remarked. He elaborated that this trend was widespread, encompassing not just local but global sports media landscapes, driven by what typically attracts more clicks and attention.

A Broader Media Trend

Reflecting on the nature of media consumption, Goff expressed a broader critique: “Not to get really grand right now, but it wasn’t necessarily specific to Detroit, it was the world media, sports media, certainly the NFL media and the roller coaster that is and what sells clicks.” His observations suggest a media ecosystem thriving on sensationalism, often at the expense of more balanced or positive reporting.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. Clarification of Comments: Jared Goff clarified his earlier remarks about the Detroit media, explaining that his comments were in response to a specific question during a press conference and were not meant to broadly criticize all Detroit media. He emphasized that his experience had included positive interactions, but noted that his main point was about the general tendency of media to focus on negative stories.
  2. Media’s Focus on Negativity: Goff expanded on his views by discussing a broader trend within the sports media and the global media landscape, where there is a preference for negativity because it tends to attract more viewership and clicks. This trend, he noted, is not unique to Detroit but is prevalent in sports media and beyond.
  3. Public Misunderstanding and Media Practices: The incident highlights the challenges public figures face in communicating nuanced opinions and how easily statements can be taken out of context or misunderstood. It also serves as a critique of current media practices, prompting a discussion on the need for more balanced reporting and the impact of media sensationalism on public perception.


Conclusion: The Need for Nuance

Jared Goff’s clarification serves as a reminder of the complexities of public communication and the challenges faced by public figures in articulating nuanced thoughts. It also highlights an ongoing issue within media circles about the focus on negativity, which resonates with the public’s general experience of news consumption.

As the dialogue around media coverage continues, Goff’s comments encourage a reflection on how stories are framed and the impact this has on public perception and discourse. The quarterback’s attempt to set the record straight underscores the importance of context and specificity when discussing the motivations and practices of the media industry.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
