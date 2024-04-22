With the 29th Pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions Select…

We’re just three days away from the 2024 NFL Draft, and the air is thick with speculation about who the Detroit Lions will choose with the No. 29 overall pick. With such a late first-round selection, it’s challenging to predict exactly what Lions GM Brad Holmes will decide, but one thing is certain: Holmes will do what he believes is best for the team, regardless of public opinion.

The Detroit Lions Select…

Now, let’s delve into a prediction of what the Lions might do with the No. 29 pick in the upcoming draft. I’m leaning toward them selecting an interior offensive lineman. While it’s a bit tricky to nail down which specific player will be available at that slot, here are the top three prospects I believe the Lions could be eyeing, ranked in order of fit and potential impact.

1. Graham Barton, Duke University

Graham Barton has been a fixture on Duke’s offensive line, starting three seasons at left tackle. However, he might transition to an interior position in the NFL due to his shorter arm length. Barton’s exceptional intelligence and athleticism make him a versatile prospect capable of playing all five positions on the line. For the Detroit Lions, Barton’s flexibility could prove invaluable, allowing them to optimize their offensive line setup to suit various needs and game situations.

2. Jackson Powers-Johnson, University of Oregon

As last year’s Rimington Trophy winner for the nation’s top center, Jackson Powers-Johnson brings both tenacity and a robust playing style to the field. While primarily known for his excellence at center, Powers-Johnson also has experience on the defensive line, demonstrating his versatility and adaptability. His aggressive approach and solid physique would provide the Detroit Lions with a dependable and formidable anchor for their offensive line, enhancing both their run and pass-blocking schemes.

3. Zach Frazier, West Virginia University

Zach Frazier of West Virginia is not only recognized for his football prowess but also as a four-time high school state wrestling champion. His wrestling background has endowed him with superior balance and leverage, essential attributes for an offensive lineman. Frazier’s combination of physical skills and mental toughness would integrate seamlessly with the Lions’ strategic needs and current lineup, potentially bolstering their offensive front significantly.

Key Points to Consider

Versatility and Flexibility: Graham Barton offers adaptability with the ability to play across all offensive line positions.

Strength and Dependability: Jackson Powers-Johnson could be the anchor the Lions need to solidify the center of their line.

Balance and Toughness: Zach Frazier's wrestling background brings unique physicality crucial for an offensive lineman.

Bottom Line: It is Almost Time!

Each of these candidates offers something unique to the Lions’ roster, with the potential to significantly boost Detroit’s offensive capabilities. While it’s uncertain which of these top talents will still be on the board at pick number 29, the Lions’ decision-making will likely aim to strengthen the core of their offensive line, setting a solid foundation for future success. As the draft night approaches, it will be fascinating to see which of these talents, if any, dons the Honolulu blue and silver of the Detroit Lions.