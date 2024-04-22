fb
Search

Latest News:

Michigan Football Beats Out Ohio State for Nate Marshall

0
Michigan Football Beats Out Ohio State for a STUD defender!

Benzinga’s Big Play During the NFL Draft with Sports Business Titans Event

0
Get your game face on for the Benzinga Sports Business Titans event, where entrepreneurship meets a sports fan's dream lineup 🏈 #BenzingaTitans #SportsBiz

Why The Detroit Lions Will Miss Out On Perfect Fit In 2024 NFL Draft

0
Find out why the Detroit Lions Will Miss Out on who we believe is the perfect fit.
W.G. Brady

With the 29th Pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions Select…

Lions Analysis and Opinion

With the 29th Pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions Select…

We’re just three days away from the 2024 NFL Draft, and the air is thick with speculation about who the Detroit Lions will choose with the No. 29 overall pick. With such a late first-round selection, it’s challenging to predict exactly what Lions GM Brad Holmes will decide, but one thing is certain: Holmes will do what he believes is best for the team, regardless of public opinion.

Detroit Lions predicted Compensatory Picks for 2024 NFL Draft Detroit Lions 2024 NFL Draft Picks replacement for Cameron Sutton Detroit Lions Land NFL Combine Riser

The Detroit Lions Select…

Now, let’s delve into a prediction of what the Lions might do with the No. 29 pick in the upcoming draft. I’m leaning toward them selecting an interior offensive lineman. While it’s a bit tricky to nail down which specific player will be available at that slot, here are the top three prospects I believe the Lions could be eyeing, ranked in order of fit and potential impact.

1. Graham Barton, Duke University

Graham Barton has been a fixture on Duke’s offensive line, starting three seasons at left tackle. However, he might transition to an interior position in the NFL due to his shorter arm length. Barton’s exceptional intelligence and athleticism make him a versatile prospect capable of playing all five positions on the line. For the Detroit Lions, Barton’s flexibility could prove invaluable, allowing them to optimize their offensive line setup to suit various needs and game situations.

2. Jackson Powers-Johnson, University of Oregon

As last year’s Rimington Trophy winner for the nation’s top center, Jackson Powers-Johnson brings both tenacity and a robust playing style to the field. While primarily known for his excellence at center, Powers-Johnson also has experience on the defensive line, demonstrating his versatility and adaptability. His aggressive approach and solid physique would provide the Detroit Lions with a dependable and formidable anchor for their offensive line, enhancing both their run and pass-blocking schemes.

3. Zach Frazier, West Virginia University

Zach Frazier of West Virginia is not only recognized for his football prowess but also as a four-time high school state wrestling champion. His wrestling background has endowed him with superior balance and leverage, essential attributes for an offensive lineman. Frazier’s combination of physical skills and mental toughness would integrate seamlessly with the Lions’ strategic needs and current lineup, potentially bolstering their offensive front significantly.

Detroit Lions trade up Lions Host Michael Hall Jr. Detroit Lions To Host Giovanni Manu Detroit Lions Trade Down

Key Points to Consider

  • Versatility and Flexibility: Graham Barton offers adaptability with the ability to play across all offensive line positions.
  • Strength and Dependability: Jackson Powers-Johnson could be the anchor the Lions need to solidify the center of their line.
  • Balance and Toughness: Zach Frazier’s wrestling background brings unique physicality crucial for an offensive lineman.

Bottom Line: It is Almost Time!

Each of these candidates offers something unique to the Lions’ roster, with the potential to significantly boost Detroit’s offensive capabilities. While it’s uncertain which of these top talents will still be on the board at pick number 29, the Lions’ decision-making will likely aim to strengthen the core of their offensive line, setting a solid foundation for future success. As the draft night approaches, it will be fascinating to see which of these talents, if any, dons the Honolulu blue and silver of the Detroit Lions.

Newsletter

Don't miss

U of M

Michigan Football Sanctions: NCAA Violations and Imposed Penalties Explained

0
The Michigan Football Sanctions have been released.
U of M

Former Michigan QB Denard Robinson Arrested

0
Denard Robinson Arrested for OWI.
Lions News Reports

Patrick Kane Reflects on Detroit Red Wings’ Season and Playoff Push

0
Patrick Kane Reflects on his first season with the Red Wings.
Tigers News Reports

Detroit Tigers acquire Ty Adcock from Seattle Mariners

0
Detroit Tigers acquire Ty Adcock prior to matchup vs. Rangers.
Red Wings News Reports

Dylan Larkin Says He is Hurt, Angry, and Has No Interest in a Vacation After Tough Season

0
A hurt and angry Dylan Larkin says he has zero interest in taking a vacation.
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

Michigan Football Beats Out Ohio State for Nate Marshall

W.G. Brady -
Michigan Football Beats Out Ohio State for a STUD defender!
Read more

Benzinga’s Big Play During the NFL Draft with Sports Business Titans Event

Jeff Bilbrey -
Get your game face on for the Benzinga Sports Business Titans event, where entrepreneurship meets a sports fan's dream lineup 🏈 #BenzingaTitans #SportsBiz
Read more

Why The Detroit Lions Will Miss Out On Perfect Fit In 2024 NFL Draft

W.G. Brady -
Find out why the Detroit Lions Will Miss Out on who we believe is the perfect fit.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.