Dan Campbell reveals where Detroit Lions need to add depth for 2024

Dan Campbell reveals which position the Lions have to address

The Detroit Lions have been active in free agency to bolster their secondary, but there are still areas that need reinforcement for the 2024 season. The cornerback position opposite Carlton Davis remains uncertain, with Emmanuel Moseley and newcomer Amik Robertson as the main contenders. However, it’s the safety position that Dan Campbell, the head coach of the Lions, has highlighted as a pressing need.

What did Dan Campbell Say?

Both Kerby Joseph and Ifeatu Melifonwu have shown potential but also have concerns regarding health and performance. Campbell’s focus on enhancing the safety roster indicates a strategic approach to solidifying the team’s defense.

“We’re still going to look for safety help,” Campbell said. “That’s not over, either. We know we need some, there again, to bring in some competition in that room. So our eyes are there.”

“Certainty Branch has got flexibility to be able to play the safety position, we believe, here in time,” Campbell said. “And we already feel very confident about the nickel. He’ll only get better and better. And I think really — it’s really and we do believe he’ll be able to get there, it’s how fast do you get him there? Cause what you don’t want to do is, he can play nickel and safety, but it takes away from his nickel play. How good he is as a nickel or how good he can become? And so it’s finding that fine balance between the two.”

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

The Lions are looking to strengthen their secondary, particularly the safety position. Dan Campbell has emphasized the need for depth and competition at safety. The team has options in free agency and the 2024 NFL Draft to address this need.

The Bottom Line – A Strategic Focus

As the Detroit Lions gear up for the 2024 season, their attention to the safety position highlights a strategic focus on enhancing their defensive capabilities. With options like Brian Branch showing versatility and potential free-agent signings on the horizon, the Lions are poised to make impactful additions to their roster. The team’s success in addressing this need could be a defining factor in their defensive strength and overall performance in the upcoming season.