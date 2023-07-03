Daniel Sprong is the 1st player in Detroit Red Wings history to wear this number

Former Seattle Kraken forward Daniel Sprong was one of the many free-agent signings by Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman on Saturday, the first day of the NHL free-agency period. And he's going to be making a bit of team history.

Daniel Sprong will be counted on to chip in goals

Sprong arrives in Detroit, having scored 46 points (21G, 25A) with the Kraken last season in the 66 games he played in. His previous career high was 13 goals in 42 games with the Washington Capitals in 2020-21, a pace of nearly 26 goals over a full 82-game schedule.

He's the 1st player in team history to wear #88

Sprong has chosen to wear jersey #88, meaning that he will be the very first player in team history to wear it. Last season with the Kraken, he wore #91. But as you know, that number was last worn by Red Wings great Sergei Fedorov. Despite the number having not been retired by the team despite multiple calls for them to do so, don't expect to see anyone else wear it again.

F Daniel Sprong will wear jersey number 88 for the Detroit Red Wings. Number never worn before in team history. #LGRW pic.twitter.com/4ZkYGPD4UN — NHL Jersey Numbers (@NHLNewNumbers) July 2, 2023

Key Points

Daniel Sprong was one of many free-agent additions by Detroit Red Wings Steve Yzerman

He'll be looked to for offense

He's the first player in team history to wear #88

Bottom Line

It will be a good look for Sprong in Detroit with his new jersey number, and we're hoping that he'll be able to do what Steve Yzerman signed him to do, which is to score goals.