This 2024 Detroit Lions Schedule Leak Tracker Will Be Updated Regularly

As the anticipation builds for the 2024 NFL season, Detroit Lions fans are eagerly awaiting the official schedule release. While the NFL has not confirmed the exact release date, speculations suggest it might fall on Thursday, May 9, or Thursday, May 16, based on last year’s announcement on May 11. As we approach these potential dates, rumors and leaks about the schedule are expected to surface.

In preparation, we have committed to tracking and updating any leaks related to the Detroit Lions’ 2024 schedule. Historically, by piecing together information from various social media sources, we have been able to assemble the complete schedule ahead of the official announcement. This year, we aim to provide Lions fans with early insights once again.

Below is a table where we will continuously update any leaked games as soon as we verify the information. Stay tuned as we fill in the details week by week.

*LAST UPDATE: 5/2/24 at 7:45 am ET

The Bottom Line

As the NFL’s schedule release draws near, Detroit Lions fans can rely on this leak tracker for the most current and accurate insights into the team’s 2024 matchups. This proactive approach not only enhances fan engagement but also provides a comprehensive look at the upcoming season’s challenges and highlights well ahead of official disclosures. Keep this page bookmarked and stay updated as we bring you all the latest developments on the Detroit Lions’ schedule for 2024.