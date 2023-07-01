F Daniel Sprong signs with Detroit Red Wings

Inside the Article: Sprong by the Numbers

According to a report from the Detroit Red Wings, they have signed forward Daniel Sprong to a one-year, $2 million deal. In the 2022-23 season, Sprong, who is 26, joined the Seattle Kraken and made a significant impact on the team.

Sprong showcased his skills during the 2022-23 season by scoring 21 goals and dishing out providing 25 assists, accumulating 46 points, while maintaining a plus-13 rating in 66 games. Standing at 6 feet tall and weighing 202 pounds, Sprong proved to be a valuable forward for the Kraken. His contributions were instrumental in leading the team to their first-ever appearance in the Stanley Cup playoffs. During the playoffs, Sprong accumulated two points (1 goal, 1 assist) in 10 postseason games.