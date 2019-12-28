Michigan State president “pleased” with direction of football program under Mark Dantonio

For Michigan State Spartans fans who were hoping to see a change at the head coaching position, they’ll be waiting a while.

Michigan State president Samuel Stanley spoke to media members during a press conference before Friday’s Pinstripe Bowl, and gave coach Mark Dantonio a full endorsement for the future.

“Yes. I am excited about the future and I think this is a great opportunity,” Stanley said. “I think Coach Dantonio has really an incredible track record – as you know, the winningest coach in MSU history – so I am pleased with the direction of the program overall.”

The direction of the program has been downhill since conference championships in 2013 and 2015 and an appearance in the 2015 College Football playoff. Since then, the Spartans have gone 26-24 and have struggled tremendously on the offensive side of the ball. This season, they finished 7-6.

“The season was not what we hoped for last year, there’s no question,” Stanley said, “but I think he is the right person to continue to lead the team.”

Dantonio has drawn criticism for his decision to retain his offensive coaching staff and simply shuffling their responsibilities.

However, Dantonio also received a vote of confidencefrom athletic director Bill Beekman last month.

