Darius Slay says he was ‘this close’ to signing with another team

The NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles were able to keep their top two cornerbacks, James Bradberry and Darius Slay, despite other teams' attempts to lure them away. However, during negotiations for a reworked deal with the Eagles, Slay was so close to signing with the Baltimore Ravens that he says he was “this close.” The Ravens were the first team to call and offered him what he wanted, but Slay ultimately chose to stay with the Eagles, believing that he and general manager Howie Roseman could work out a deal. Slay has been named to the Pro Bowl in each of his two seasons with the Eagles.

On his podcast, Slay said he was ‘this close' to signing with the Ravens.

“I was almost, this close, a Baltimore Raven,” Slay said on his podcast. “I was this close. This close. But I wanted to be an Eagle, I stayed an Eagle. Because I know me and Howie were going to figure something out. But the Baltimore Ravens were the first team that called, and they offered just what I wanted, and I just said, ‘if the Eagles do that, I'm going to stay an Eagle.' It was nice.

“I almost was a Raven.”

The fact that Darius Slay was able to negotiate with other teams before signing a new deal with the Philadelphia Eagles is not unusual in the NFL. Many players will shop around before making a decision, and it is not uncommon for teams to allow players to seek trades during contract negotiations. However, the fact that the Eagles were able to keep their top two cornerbacks despite other teams' attempts to lure them away is significant, as it means the Eagles will continue to have a strong defense in the coming years.