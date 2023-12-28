Derek Lalonde says frustration level is ‘High’ following Red Wings 6-3 loss to Wild

The Detroit Red Wings suffered a significant setback, conceding four third-period goals in a disheartening 6-3 loss to the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center. The game, played on Wednesday night, added to the Red Wings' troubles as it marked their second consecutive defeat in the season. Following the game, Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde expressed a high level of frustration but also pointed out that many of the team's issues were self-inflicted.

What did Derek Lalonde Say?

Lalonde emphasized the need for discipline in execution, acknowledging the team's potential to control and improve their game.

“It's high, but I think it's self-inflicted,” head coach Derek Lalonde said about Detroit's current frustration level. “I think sometimes you go through these stretches and you can't pinpoint this or there are things you can't control, and this is easy controllable. I think the guys see it, now it's a matter of having some discipline to execute it.”

He also noted the fortunate turn of events at the end of the second period, where the Red Wings narrowly led 2-1, crediting this to Reimer's performance despite numerous turnovers that led to quality chances for the Wild.

“We're very fortunate to come out of the second at 2-1,” Lalonde said. “(The Wild) had six grade-As in the second and they were all off egregious turnovers.”

“He (Reimer) did his job over the first 40 minutes. He gave us a chance. We got it to 2-2 because of Reims, then obviously things fell apart in the third.”

The Red Wings look ahead to a brief homestand, hoping to recalibrate and improve as they host the Nashville Predators at Little Caesars Arena.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Detroit Red Wings lose 6-3 to the Minnesota Wild, conceding four goals in the third period. Head Coach Derek Lalonde acknowledges self-inflicted issues and calls for disciplined execution. Goalie James Reimer‘s performance was highlighted amidst the team's continued struggles.

The Bottom Line – Wings in Need of a Turnaround

While the loss to the Minnesota Wild is a tough pill to swallow, it's a wake-up call for the Detroit Red Wings. Coach Derek Lalonde‘s candid assessment of the team's performance points to a clear need for strategic refinement and mental fortitude. As they prepare to host the Nashville Predators, the Red Wings have an opportunity to demonstrate their capacity for improvement and resilience. This next game isn't just about a win or a loss; it's about the team's ability to learn from their mistakes, unite, and showcase the kind of hockey that both the players and fans believe they are capable of.