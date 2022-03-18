in NFL

Deshaun Watson does 180, makes ‘stunning’ decision for 2022

In a stunning turn of events, Deshaun Watson is signing with the Cleveland Browns.

Watson met with the Browns earlier in the week, which drove quarterback Baker Mayfield to request a trade, but soon Watson informed the Browns that they were out of the running for his services.

But now, Watson has changed his mind.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Watson wants to play in Cleveland and is willing to move his no-trade clause for the Houston Texans to accommodate a deal.

Additionally, Schefter reports that the Browns will be giving Watson a new deal that includes a $48 million raise from the contract that he was originally signed to by Houston.

Schefter is reporting that the entire $230 million that Watson will make over the next five years is guaranteed.

