Deshaun Watson does 180, makes ‘stunning’ decision for 2022

In a stunning turn of events, Deshaun Watson is signing with the Cleveland Browns.

Watson met with the Browns earlier in the week, which drove quarterback Baker Mayfield to request a trade, but soon Watson informed the Browns that they were out of the running for his services.

But now, Watson has changed his mind.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Watson wants to play in Cleveland and is willing to move his no-trade clause for the Houston Texans to accommodate a deal.

Deshaun Watson has decided he wants to play for the Cleveland Browns in a stunning change of events, per sources. Watson has informed the Houston Texans that he now is willing to waive the no-trade clause in his contract to be dealt to Cleveland. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2022

Additionally, Schefter reports that the Browns will be giving Watson a new deal that includes a $48 million raise from the contract that he was originally signed to by Houston.

Browns are giving Deshaun Watson a new deal, per sources. The $184M over the first four years of this contract is a $48M raise over the $136M he was scheduled to make over the same four years on the previous contract – a $12M a-year raise in that span. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2022

Schefter is reporting that the entire $230 million that Watson will make over the next five years is guaranteed.