Detroit Lions 3 biggest needs heading into 2020 NFL Draft

Heading into free agency, the Detroit Lions‘ three biggest needs, in my opinion, were cornerback, defensive tackle, and offensive line (both tackle and guard).

Well, the first wave of free agency is in the books and in my opinion, Lions GM Bob Quinn has done pretty much nothing to address those needs.

Sure, he signed CB Desmond Trufant but Quinn also got rid of Pro Bowl CB Darius Slay, so the Lions are worse off now than they were at that position. In terms of defensive tackle, the Lions signed Danny Shelton but he is not going to be any better than what Damon ‘Snacks’ Harrison was in 2019, which was not very good. Then we have the offensive line, which really chaps my behind as Quinn has failed to bring in a replacement for RG Graham Glasgow, who he should have given an extension to a long time ago rather than letting him walk.

Bob Quinn has now signed a double-digit number of free agents this offseason and he has failed to address the Lions’ biggest needs as he 2020 NFL Draft is now less than a month away.

So, as we speak, the Lions 3 biggest needs heading into the 2020 NFL Draft are exactly what I said they were a month ago. Cornerback, defensive line, and offensive line.