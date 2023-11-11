Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Lions announce obvious roster move in advance of matchup vs. Chargers

Detroit Lions announce obvious roster move in advance of matchup vs. Chargers

Detroit Lions announce obvious roster move in advance of matchup vs. Chargers

The Detroit Lions recently made a strategic addition to their roster by signing experienced long snapper Jake McQuaide to their practice squad. This move came on the heels of placing their former long snapper, Scott Daly, on injured reserve due to a knee injury he sustained in the Lions' Monday Night Football victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. Just moments ago, the Lions announced they have upgraded McQuaide's status, moving him from the practice squad to the Active/Inactive list.

McQuaide Has Experience

Though Daly beat out McQuaide during the off-season, McQuaide does have plenty of NFL experience. In fact, he has played in 181 career games and has been selected to play in two Pro Bowls.

“I love having McQuaide here,” special teams coordinator Dave Fipp said this offseason. “I mean this guy is a high caliber player, played in the Pro-Bowl, been a great snapper his whole career. He’s been a guy who I’ve watched on film just in terms of protection and being an example when I was in Philadelphia with Rick Lovato, being an example of how to protect on punt.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?