Detroit Lions announce obvious roster move in advance of matchup vs. Chargers

The Detroit Lions recently made a strategic addition to their roster by signing experienced long snapper Jake McQuaide to their practice squad. This move came on the heels of placing their former long snapper, Scott Daly, on injured reserve due to a knee injury he sustained in the Lions' Monday Night Football victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. Just moments ago, the Lions announced they have upgraded McQuaide's status, moving him from the practice squad to the Active/Inactive list.

McQuaide Has Experience

Though Daly beat out McQuaide during the off-season, McQuaide does have plenty of NFL experience. In fact, he has played in 181 career games and has been selected to play in two Pro Bowls.

“I love having McQuaide here,” special teams coordinator Dave Fipp said this offseason. “I mean this guy is a high caliber player, played in the Pro-Bowl, been a great snapper his whole career. He’s been a guy who I’ve watched on film just in terms of protection and being an example when I was in Philadelphia with Rick Lovato, being an example of how to protect on punt.”