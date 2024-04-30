3 Free Agent Safeties The Detroit Lions Should Consider Following 2024 NFL Draft

Quandre Diggs , once a familiar face in Detroit, emerges as a potential candidate for a reunion following C.J. Gardner-Johnson’s departure to the Philadelphia Eagles . Although Diggs received a modest Pro Football Focus grade of 55.1 for the 2023 season, his veteran savvy and previous stint with the Lions could make him a stabilizing force in the secondary. Diggs’ experience and leadership could greatly benefit the young defensive backfield of the Detroit Lions.

Marcus Maye has consistently served as the deep third free safety in San Francisco’s defense, effectively keeping the play ahead of him and making impactful plays on the ball during the rare occasions he’s targeted. His ability to manage the back end of the defense and provide reliable coverage could seamlessly translate to the Detroit Lions’ defensive scheme. With the Lions looking to strengthen their secondary, his experience and proven track record could provide a stabilizing presence and significantly enhance their pass defense.

Eddie Jackson , known for his tenure with the Chicago Bears , could provide the Detroit Lions not only with skill but also with invaluable knowledge of NFC North adversaries. Sporting a Pro Football Focus grade of 58.6 in 2023, Jackson brings a competitive edge and seasoned presence to the field. His understanding of divisional opponents and playoff-caliber play could prove crucial for a Lions team aiming to solidify their defensive lineup.

As the Lions navigate the post-draft landscape, the addition of any of these safeties could enhance their defensive strategy and depth. With Diggs’ familiarity with the franchise, Curl’s promising upside, and Jackson’s extensive experience, Detroit has several viable options to consider. The pursuit of these free agents will be a significant aspect of the Lions’ offseason strategy, potentially shaping the team’s performance in the upcoming NFL season.

Each candidate offers unique advantages that could address the Lions’ immediate and long-term needs, making this offseason a pivotal moment for Detroit’s defensive strategy. As the team evaluates their options, the decision on which safety to bring aboard will be crucial in their quest to build a roster capable of competing at the highest levels.