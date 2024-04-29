Vlad Goldin to sign with Michigan after withdrawing from NBA Draft

Vlad Goldin to sign with Michigan

In a significant move for college basketball, Vlad Goldin, the towering 7-footer from Florida Atlantic, is set to join the Michigan Wolverines after withdrawing from the NBA Draft. This decision marks a pivotal shift in Goldin’s athletic career and a major addition to Michigan’s roster under coach Dusty May.

A Strategic Reunion

Vlad Goldin’s choice to withdraw from the NBA Draft and transition to Michigan reunites him with Coach Dusty May, under whom he previously played at Florida Atlantic. This reunion is expected to be fruitful for both parties, as Goldin brings his considerable talents back under the guidance of a familiar coach. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported this strategic move, highlighting its significance in the collegiate basketball landscape.

ESPN Sources: Florida Atlantic 7-footer Vlad Goldin is withdrawing from the NBA Draft and signing with the Michigan Wolverines. Goldin rejoins coach Dusty May and brings his 15.9 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.6 blocks to May’s deep debut recruiting class in Ann Arbor. pic.twitter.com/vusLZszLfo — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 29, 2024

Goldin’s Impact at Florida Atlantic

During his time at Florida Atlantic, Goldin established himself as a dominant force on the court, averaging 15.9 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game. His performance not only showcased his skills as a center but also underscored his potential to influence games at a higher level. His ability to score, rebound, and protect the rim will be invaluable assets to Michigan as they look to strengthen their team for the upcoming season.

Boosting Michigan’s Recruiting Class

Goldin’s decision to join Michigan significantly bolsters Coach Dusty May’s first recruiting class in Ann Arbor, adding experience and a proven track record to a promising group of newcomers. As Coach May looks to make his mark in his debut season, having a player of Goldin’s caliber could prove pivotal in competing against the top programs in the nation.

Implications for Michigan’s Season

With the addition of Goldin, the Michigan Wolverines enhance their interior defense and gain a versatile scorer. His presence in the paint will be a deterrent for opponents, and his ability to contribute on both ends of the floor will provide Michigan with various tactical options. Michigan fans can expect to see Goldin play a significant role, potentially starting as the team’s center, where his impact could lead to an immediate improvement in the team’s performance.

Bottom Line

Vlad Goldin’s move to Michigan is a major headline in college basketball’s offseason. By choosing to withdraw from the NBA Draft to play for Michigan, Goldin not only secures an opportunity to further develop his game but also gives the Wolverines a major boost in their quest for success. Under the familiar and trusted coaching of Dusty May, Goldin is poised to reach new heights and help propel Michigan to the forefront of college basketball.