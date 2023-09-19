Detroit Lions announce unfortunate decision on C.J. Gardner-Johnson, James Houston

Just moments ago, the Detroit Lions officially announced some news that we hoped we would not have to hear this season. According to the Lions, both C.J. Gardner-Johnson and James Houston have been placed on Injured-Reserve. Both Gardner-Johnson and Houston suffered injuries during the Lions overtime loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday afternoon.

Tough Break for Gardner-Johnson and Houston

Losing both Gardner-Johnson (torn pectoral muscle) and Houston (fractured ankle) is a tough blow for the Lions' defense. Initial reports were that Gardner-Johnson would likely miss the remainder of the season, but Dan Campbell said on Tuesday that there is a chance he will come back and play at some point in 2023.

“We knew there was a little something there, but he was able to play with it,” Dan Campbell said. “But you could tell he was restricted. So we got it checked out and got the results last night.”

“I hate it for (Gardner-Johnson). That’s tough, but we’ll see where this thing goes,” Campbell said. “There’s a chance he comes back this season. Listen, we’ve got Tracy, man. That’s why Tracy Walker’s here. He’s somebody that there’s a reason why we wanted to re-sign him, he was coming off injury, and it’s next man up. Here we go.”

As far as Houston goes, he is expected to miss 6-8 weeks with a fractured ankle.

