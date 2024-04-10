Scott Harris proclaims ‘Good start in Tiger land’ through 1st 10 games of 2024

President of Baseball Operations Scott Harris proclaims that young Detroit Tigers players have stepped up early in the season.

The Detroit Tigers are currently three games above .500 with a 7-4 record in the first 11 games of the 2024 season. However, despite their recent three-game losing streak, which was snapped on Tuesday with a come-from-behind win over the Pirates, there may be some debate among fans regarding their current standing. Nonetheless, the team began the season strongly with a 6-1 record in the initial seven games. President of Baseball Operations Scott Harris commended his players during an interview on Tuesay on MLB Network for their impressive performance.

Scott Harris proclaims a “Good start in Tiger Land” after 10 games

During an interview on MLB Network, Harris singled out the young talent on the roster that helped them get off to a fast 6-1 start to 2024.

“We got off to a fast start, we have a young group so you never know how they’re going to transition from Spring Training to the regular season, but I was pleased on how we did on that first road trip,” Harris said. “We got some really good work from our bullpen, and our starters gave us a chance to win every night. our young lineup came through, they scratched across some important runs for us late. Riley (Greene) hit a big home run in New York, Colt (Keith) had a big opposite-field double in New York, (Andy) Ibanez came through in Chicago, and when we came home, Gio Urshela punched a ball down the right-field line to help us punch out the A’s in our home opener.

Overall, I’ve been really impressed with the young group, staying mentally tough in big spots and staying calm and determined, and scratching across runs late. Good start in Tiger Land right now.”

When questioned about heightened expectations, Harris reiterated his stance from before the season, emphasizing that the team has not yet earned the privilege to discuss a playoff spot.

“I don’t know if expectations internally are all that different this year,” he said. “We have to stay focused on the step right in front of us. Candidly, this organization has been through some rough patches in recent years, and we haven’t really earned the right to talk about playoff berths yet. We’ve earned the right to try and beat the Pirates today, so that’s what we try to focus on internally.”

Currently, Harris seems focused on tempering the fan base’s expectations to a realistic level. Despite facing criticism for not making significant offensive additions to the roster during the offseason, it seems he’s placing continued trust in the team’s young players to propel them to greater success.

While the Tigers undeniably began the season with momentum, they’ve encountered setbacks by losing their last three consecutive games, though they were able to mount a comeback effort this afternoon against the Pittsburgh Pirates and avoid a third straight loss.

Looking ahead, they’ll head back home to kick off a 3-game series against division rivals, the Minnesota Twins, at Comerica Park. Thursday’s game will commence at 1:10 PM, with television coverage provided by Bally Sports Detroit and radio coverage on 97.1 The Ticket.