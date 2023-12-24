Detroit Lions broadcaster Dan Miller’s call of Ifeatu Melifonwu’s division-clinching interception is epic [Video]

Dan Miller's call of Ifeatu Melifonwu's interception to seal the Detroit Lions NFC North Division title is incredible!

It's a storybook moment for Detroit Lions fans, marking a 30-year wait with an ideal Christmas Eve gift—their team securing its inaugural NFC North division title against rivals, the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. For those longing to relive the exhilarating radio call by broadcaster Dan Miller during the crucial interception by Ifeatu Melifonwu that sealed the victory, look no further.

The Detroit Lions took down the Vikings to earn the NFC North crown

The Lions and Vikings engaged in a seesaw battle this afternoon, exchanging scores in a tightly contested game that contained all the earmarks of a nail-biting finish. Thanks to a 1-yard touchdown catch by wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown that was followed by a 3-yard touchdown run by running back Jahmyr Gibbs, the Lions gained the advantage on the scoreboard as time became a factor.

The Vikings had plans to play the role of the Grinch, trying to steal the game late from Detroit with an offensive surge down the field in the game's final minute of regulation. However, with time ticking away, Melifonwu would catch Detroit's 4th interception of the game on quarterback Nick Mullens, ending Minnesota's quest to take the lead late and securing home-field advantage for Detroit in the upcoming postseason.

Radio broadcaster Dan Miller's call is what Detroit Lions fans have been waiting for

Miller, in his typical fashion, marked the historic moment with an unforgettable call on Melifonwu's interception. If you missed the live television broadcast and haven't yet experienced the excitement in the broadcaster's voice during this crucial play, here's a chance to listen:

Great call by @DanMillerFox2 on the NFC North-sealing INT!



“Lions are bringing the NFC North title back to Detroit!”



Courtesy of @971theticketxyt pic.twitter.com/zFWwaxqq9J — Adam Jaksa (@AdamJaksa) December 24, 2023

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Detroit Lions have made history by clinching their first-ever NFC North championship, marking their first division win since 1993 when it was known as the NFC Central. Ifeatu Melifonwu picked off Vikings quarterback Nick Mullens at the goal line late in regulation, halting a potential Minnesota game-winning touchdown drive. It was also Mullens' 4th interception throw of the game. Detroit Lions radio broadcaster Dan Miller's call of the fateful play will be music to fans' ears!

Bottom Line: It's been a long time coming, Lions fans!

The timing couldn't have been more perfect for the Lions to secure their first division championship in 30 years right before Christmas. It's an incredible gift for the franchise's fans, almost as if it were hand-delivered by Santa Claus.

Lions fans can cherish the Christmas holiday alongside their loved ones, basking in the glory of a historic feat—the team clinching a division championship for the first time in the era of widespread internet. The added bonus of securing home-field advantage for the postseason instills a sense of confidence and immense pride among fans, who will pack Ford Field against a yet-to-be-determined opponent.