Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes Receives Major Love in 2024 NFL GM Rankings

Brad Holmes Is Moving On Up!

Brad Holmes, the General Manager of the Detroit Lions, has rapidly changed the team’s fortunes since his appointment in 2021. Known for his astute draft choices rather than flashy free agent signings, Holmes’ approach has rebuilt the Lions from a struggling franchise into one of the NFL’s most promising squads.

In recognition of his success, Dallas Robinson of Pro Football Network ranked Holmes highly in his 2024 NFL GM Rankings, a significant accolade considering the competitive nature of the league.

Notable Achievements

Holmes has been lauded for his draft strategy, which focuses on acquiring cornerstone players who can grow within the organization, supplemented by strategic free agent acquisitions to fill specific needs. This method has resonated well within the league and among Lions fans, who have seen a tangible improvement in team performance.

2024 NFL GM Rankings

Holmes finds himself in esteemed company in the rankings, surrounded by GMs known for their consistent team success and strategic acumen:

Howie Roseman – Philadelphia Eagles Brett Veach – Kansas City Chiefs Eric DeCosta – Baltimore Ravens Brian Gutekunst – Green Bay Packers Brad Holmes – Detroit Lions Les Snead – Los Angeles Rams Mike Brown/Duke Tobin – Cincinnati Bengals Brandon Beane – Buffalo Bills Jason Licht – Tampa Bay Buccaneers John Schneider – Seattle Seahawks

Discussion and Debate

The ranking has sparked discussions among fans and analysts alike. Some argue that Holmes should rank higher due to the dramatic turnaround of the Lions under his management, while others agree with his current positioning, citing the need for more consistent postseason success to climb higher.

Bottom Line

Brad Holmes’ inclusion in the top five of NFL GMs underscores his impact on the Detroit Lions. It highlights the effectiveness of his long-term vision for the team, focusing on building through the draft and careful free agency choices. As the Lions continue to develop, Holmes’ strategic decisions will remain a focal point of interest and potentially propel him higher in future rankings.