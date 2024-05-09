fb
Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes Receives Major Love in 2024 NFL GM Rankings

Lions Notes

Brad Holmes Is Moving On Up!

Brad Holmes, the General Manager of the Detroit Lions, has rapidly changed the team’s fortunes since his appointment in 2021. Known for his astute draft choices rather than flashy free agent signings, Holmes’ approach has rebuilt the Lions from a struggling franchise into one of the NFL’s most promising squads.

In recognition of his success, Dallas Robinson of Pro Football Network ranked Holmes highly in his 2024 NFL GM Rankings, a significant accolade considering the competitive nature of the league.

Brad Holmes Terrion Arnold Brad Holmes Pulls Off 3 Trades

Notable Achievements

Holmes has been lauded for his draft strategy, which focuses on acquiring cornerstone players who can grow within the organization, supplemented by strategic free agent acquisitions to fill specific needs. This method has resonated well within the league and among Lions fans, who have seen a tangible improvement in team performance.

2024 NFL GM Rankings

Holmes finds himself in esteemed company in the rankings, surrounded by GMs known for their consistent team success and strategic acumen:

  1. Howie Roseman – Philadelphia Eagles
  2. Brett Veach – Kansas City Chiefs
  3. Eric DeCosta – Baltimore Ravens
  4. Brian Gutekunst – Green Bay Packers
  5. Brad Holmes – Detroit Lions
  6. Les Snead – Los Angeles Rams
  7. Mike Brown/Duke Tobin – Cincinnati Bengals
  8. Brandon Beane – Buffalo Bills
  9. Jason Licht – Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  10. John Schneider – Seattle Seahawks
Top 3 Detroit Lions Needs Frank Ragnow could retire Detroit Lions Sign 3 Centers Detroit Lions work out T.J. Smith C.J. Moore

Discussion and Debate

The ranking has sparked discussions among fans and analysts alike. Some argue that Holmes should rank higher due to the dramatic turnaround of the Lions under his management, while others agree with his current positioning, citing the need for more consistent postseason success to climb higher.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. Brad Holmes’ Ranking: Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes has been ranked fifth in the Pro Football Network’s 2024 NFL GM Rankings, highlighting his significant impact in transforming the Lions from one of the NFL’s weakest teams to one of its most promising.
  2. Holmes’ Strategy: Holmes is recognized for his strategic focus on building the Lions through the draft, prioritizing the development of cornerstone players and complementing them with targeted free agent signings. This approach has been central to the team’s recent successes.
  3. Comparative Analysis: Holmes is placed in esteemed company, surrounded by GMs who have led their teams to consistent success. His position in the rankings generates discussion among fans and analysts about whether he should be ranked higher based on the rapid improvement of the Lions under his leadership.
Brad Holmes Detroit Lions 2024 NFL Draft Jameson Williams Brodric Martin Brad Holmes picks up bar tab GM has high praise for Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes Brad Holmes wins award Brad Holmes is not about to reveal Detroit Lions' GM Brad Holmes Detroit Lions sign DJ Reader Detroit Lions Best-Case Scenario

Bottom Line

Brad Holmes’ inclusion in the top five of NFL GMs underscores his impact on the Detroit Lions. It highlights the effectiveness of his long-term vision for the team, focusing on building through the draft and careful free agency choices. As the Lions continue to develop, Holmes’ strategic decisions will remain a focal point of interest and potentially propel him higher in future rankings.

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years.

