Detroit Lions CB Jeff Okudah trolls Michigan State

As you may have heard, the newest edition of Madden football features 10 college teams that you can choose from for your “Rise to Fame.”
Two of those teams happen to be from the Big Ten, so you would imagine that one of those teams would be Ohio State, right?
Well, you would be wrong to guess that as Madden decided on Nebraska and Michigan State as the two teams from the Big Ten.
Detroit Lions No. 1 draft pick Jeff Okudah trolled MSU and Nebraska over them being included over Ohio State.
Jeff, this is not how you make friends in Michigan!
Nebraska and MSU…These were the perfect teams to represent the B10! 😁 https://t.co/sWWOHiyRhH
— Jeff Okudah (@jeffokudah) July 2, 2020