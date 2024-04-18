fb
Search

Latest News:

Rod Wood Says Detroit Lions Black Uniforms Are Reward For Dan Campbell

0
The Detroit Lions Black Uniforms are back and Dan Campbell is at least partially responsible.

Rod Wood Has One Word Reaction To Detroit Lions Uniform Leak By Fanatics

0
Rod Wood was not too happy that the Lions new uniforms were leaked by Fanatics.

Detroit Lions Owner Sheila Hamp Reveals HUGE Goal For 2024

0
Sheila Hamp did not hold back at the Lions uniform unveiling event at Ford Field.
W.G. Brady

Detroit Lions Drop EPIC Video to Unveil New Uniforms

Lions News Reports

The Detroit Lions have unveiled their new unis

On Thursday night, the Detroit Lions dazzled fans with an electrifying uniform reveal event at Ford Field. This exclusive event, tailored for Lions Loyal Members, showcased the team’s innovative new uniforms for the 2024 season, blending the rich heritage of the franchise with a fresh, forward-looking aesthetic.

Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions Unveil Uniforms With Epic Video

Here is the video the Lions dropped on Thursday night.

Rod Wood Comments On New Uniforms

“We are excited to launch a new era of Lions football,” declared Detroit Lions President & CEO, Rod Wood. He emphasized the balance of tradition and innovation in the design, noting, “Honolulu Blue and Silver has defined the Detroit Lions for generations and I am proud that we found a way to continue to evolve the look with a nod to the past and a focus on the future.” The new uniforms ingeniously combine the traditional look of the primary jerseys with the bold flair of the alternate designs, capturing the essence of Detroit and its passionate multi-generational fan base.

Uniform Details Unveiled (Via Detroit Lions)

Primary (Home & Road):
Both primary uniforms incorporate the team’s classic colors. The jerseys are enhanced with a patch under the inside back collar, honoring William Clay Ford’s lasting legacy. The patch resembles a custom suit label, featuring the WCF logo with iconic stripes above his signature. The primary jerseys, versatile in style, can be paired with silver pants adorned with blue and white striping or with simpler unadorned pants in silver, blue, or white.

  • Home: The home jerseys sport a redefined Honolulu Blue with a classic white number font outlined in silver and new shoulder striping. “ONE PRIDE” is inscribed inside the collar, symbolizing the unity and spirit of the team’s fans.
  • Road: The road jerseys, presented in pristine white with blue numbers and silver outlines, pay homage to Detroit’s hardworking ethos. Notably, the jerseys for the first time will feature “DETROIT” across the chest, enhancing the team’s local identity.

Alternate:

  • Black: The striking black jersey features blue numbers enveloped in a silver outline against a black background, with blue and silver sleeve striping. “LIONS” is emblazoned across the chest, while “MOTOR CITY” graces the inside back collar in blue trim.
  • Classic: As a tribute to the late 1950s powerhouse teams, the classic uniform maintains its historical integrity with minimal changes, featuring redefined blue hues, paired with silver stripe-less pants and blue socks.

Helmets:

  • Primary: The primary helmets continue with the classic silver but now include a leaping Lion in updated Honolulu Blue, accented with a white and blue stripe, matching the jersey sleeves. A blue facemask adds a modern twist.
  • Alternate: Accompanying the black jersey, the alternate helmet features a black leaping Lion on a matte blue shell, highlighted with a black and silver stripe and a black facemask.
  • Classic: The timeless all-silver helmet complements the classic jersey, offering options for a silver or new blue facemask.

Bottom Line

The unveiling was not just about showing new designs but was an immersive experience that energized the audience. The presentation was more than a reveal; it was a declaration of the Lions’ readiness to embrace the future while respecting their storied past. This event marks a significant moment in the franchise’s history, promising a season where tradition and modernity run side by side on the field.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Lions News Reports

Amon-Ra St. Brown will not play with his brother Equanimeous

0
Amon-Ra St. Brown won't play with or against his brother during the upcoming regular season.
Lions Notes

Detroit Lions Have Hilarious Reaction To New Uniform Leak [Videos]

0
Everybody knew the uniform leak was coming, and the Detroit Lions handled it perfectly!
Red Wings Analysis and Opinion

Detroit Red Wings Path to the Stanley Cup Playoffs remains open

0
A Detroit Red Wings path to the Stanley Cup Playoffs remains open with two games left on the schedule.
Lions News Reports

Jared Goff Comments on Amon-Ra St. Brown Missing Workout

0
Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff Comments on Amon-Ra St. Brown being absent for first workout of season.
U of M

Former Michigan C Tarris Reed Jr. Announces Transfer Destination

0
Tarris Reed Jr. Announces Transfer Destination following his time at Michigan.
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

Rod Wood Says Detroit Lions Black Uniforms Are Reward For Dan Campbell

W.G. Brady -
The Detroit Lions Black Uniforms are back and Dan Campbell is at least partially responsible.
Read more

Rod Wood Has One Word Reaction To Detroit Lions Uniform Leak By Fanatics

W.G. Brady -
Rod Wood was not too happy that the Lions new uniforms were leaked by Fanatics.
Read more

Detroit Lions Owner Sheila Hamp Reveals HUGE Goal For 2024

W.G. Brady -
Sheila Hamp did not hold back at the Lions uniform unveiling event at Ford Field.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.