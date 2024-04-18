Detroit Lions Drop EPIC Video to Unveil New Uniforms

The Detroit Lions have unveiled their new unis

On Thursday night, the Detroit Lions dazzled fans with an electrifying uniform reveal event at Ford Field. This exclusive event, tailored for Lions Loyal Members, showcased the team’s innovative new uniforms for the 2024 season, blending the rich heritage of the franchise with a fresh, forward-looking aesthetic.

Detroit Lions Unveil Uniforms With Epic Video

Here is the video the Lions dropped on Thursday night.

More grit. More attitude. More drive. pic.twitter.com/hreCyzZMoK — Detroit Lions (@Lions) April 18, 2024

Rod Wood Comments On New Uniforms

“We are excited to launch a new era of Lions football,” declared Detroit Lions President & CEO, Rod Wood. He emphasized the balance of tradition and innovation in the design, noting, “Honolulu Blue and Silver has defined the Detroit Lions for generations and I am proud that we found a way to continue to evolve the look with a nod to the past and a focus on the future.” The new uniforms ingeniously combine the traditional look of the primary jerseys with the bold flair of the alternate designs, capturing the essence of Detroit and its passionate multi-generational fan base.

Uniform Details Unveiled (Via Detroit Lions)

Primary (Home & Road):

Both primary uniforms incorporate the team’s classic colors. The jerseys are enhanced with a patch under the inside back collar, honoring William Clay Ford’s lasting legacy. The patch resembles a custom suit label, featuring the WCF logo with iconic stripes above his signature. The primary jerseys, versatile in style, can be paired with silver pants adorned with blue and white striping or with simpler unadorned pants in silver, blue, or white.

Home: The home jerseys sport a redefined Honolulu Blue with a classic white number font outlined in silver and new shoulder striping. “ONE PRIDE” is inscribed inside the collar, symbolizing the unity and spirit of the team’s fans.

The home jerseys sport a redefined Honolulu Blue with a classic white number font outlined in silver and new shoulder striping. “ONE PRIDE” is inscribed inside the collar, symbolizing the unity and spirit of the team’s fans. Road: The road jerseys, presented in pristine white with blue numbers and silver outlines, pay homage to Detroit’s hardworking ethos. Notably, the jerseys for the first time will feature “DETROIT” across the chest, enhancing the team’s local identity.

Alternate:

Black: The striking black jersey features blue numbers enveloped in a silver outline against a black background, with blue and silver sleeve striping. “LIONS” is emblazoned across the chest, while “MOTOR CITY” graces the inside back collar in blue trim.

The striking black jersey features blue numbers enveloped in a silver outline against a black background, with blue and silver sleeve striping. “LIONS” is emblazoned across the chest, while “MOTOR CITY” graces the inside back collar in blue trim. Classic: As a tribute to the late 1950s powerhouse teams, the classic uniform maintains its historical integrity with minimal changes, featuring redefined blue hues, paired with silver stripe-less pants and blue socks.

Helmets:

Primary: The primary helmets continue with the classic silver but now include a leaping Lion in updated Honolulu Blue, accented with a white and blue stripe, matching the jersey sleeves. A blue facemask adds a modern twist.

The primary helmets continue with the classic silver but now include a leaping Lion in updated Honolulu Blue, accented with a white and blue stripe, matching the jersey sleeves. A blue facemask adds a modern twist. Alternate: Accompanying the black jersey, the alternate helmet features a black leaping Lion on a matte blue shell, highlighted with a black and silver stripe and a black facemask.

Accompanying the black jersey, the alternate helmet features a black leaping Lion on a matte blue shell, highlighted with a black and silver stripe and a black facemask. Classic: The timeless all-silver helmet complements the classic jersey, offering options for a silver or new blue facemask.

New threads 📸 — Detroit Lions (@Lions) April 18, 2024

Bottom Line

The unveiling was not just about showing new designs but was an immersive experience that energized the audience. The presentation was more than a reveal; it was a declaration of the Lions’ readiness to embrace the future while respecting their storied past. This event marks a significant moment in the franchise’s history, promising a season where tradition and modernity run side by side on the field.