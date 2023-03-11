Detroit Lions could look to bring back Marvin Jones Jr.

The Detroit Lions may be in the market for a new wide receiver if DJ Chark decides to leave. Marvin Jones Jr., a former Lion, could be a cheap veteran option to round out their roster. While Jones' production dropped during his time in Jacksonville, he had a successful stint in Detroit and could provide a solid veteran presence for the Lions.

Key points:

The Lions will need a new wide receiver if DJ Chark leaves.

Jones Jr. could be a cheap veteran option for the team.

Jones Jr. had a successful stint in Detroit, with three of his last four seasons featuring exactly nine touchdowns.

While his production dropped during his time in Jacksonville, he could still have something left in the tank.

Jones would provide a solid veteran presence for the Lions' wide receiver corps and locker room.

Big Picture: The Detroit Lions' Wide Receiver Situation

The Detroit Lions wide receiver situation is up in the air with the potential departure of DJ Chark. Bringing back Marvin Jones Jr. could provide the team with a reliable veteran option. Jones had a successful stint in Detroit, and while his production dropped in Jacksonville, he could still have something left in the tank. With a potential need for a new wide receiver, Jones could be a cost-effective option for the Lions.

Marvin Jones Jr. By the Numbers

Stats:

Jones had 46 catches for the Jaguars in 2022, down from 73 in 2020.

In his final season as a Lion, Jones had 76 receptions and nine touchdowns, falling just short of 1,000 yards.

Jones topped 900 yards in three of his five total seasons as a Lion.

While Jones' production dropped in Jacksonville, his past success in Detroit and ability to top 900 yards in multiple seasons makes him a viable option for the Lions. Additionally, his nearly 1,000-yard season in 2020 shows that he still has the potential to be a productive receiver.

Final Thoughts

Jones Jr. is on the wrong side of 30, and his production has dropped as of late. That being said, he is a solid locker-room guy, and he could be a nice addition to the Lions for the 2023 season. Don't be surprised if Brad Holmes offers him a 1-year contract at a team-friendly number.