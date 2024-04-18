Brad Holmes Addresses Trading Out Of 1st Round Despite Draft Being In Detroit

Brad Holmes Addresses Trading The No. 29 Pick

With just one week left until the 2024 NFL Draft, anticipation is building in downtown Detroit, where the event will be hosted amid a sea of passionate Detroit Lions fans. As the excitement mounts, all eyes are on Lions GM Brad Holmes, who holds the No. 29 overall pick in the first round. The question on everyone’s mind: Will Holmes make a selection in the first round, or will he opt for a strategic trade?

Strategic Considerations in a Hometown Setting

The draft being in Detroit adds a unique local flavor and pressure, given the proximity to the Lions’ fanbase, who are eager to witness a significant first-round pick by their team. However, during a pre-draft press conference on Thursday morning, Holmes emphasized a pragmatic approach. “We have to do the right thing for the organization,” he stated, underscoring his commitment to the team’s long-term success over the immediate gratification of the draft crowd.

Brad Holmes said if he gets an offer he can't refuse, he'll trade out of pick No. 29 _ even if it doesn't make Lions fans happy (initially) after waiting all day and night at the draft downtown — Larry Lage (@LarryLage) April 18, 2024

Holmes’ History of Decisive Moves

In his first three drafts with the Lions, Holmes has not shied away from making bold moves, including trades that he believes will benefit the team. This year, speculation is rife about the Lions’ strategy under his leadership. While some insiders suggest a possible trade up from No. 29 to snag an elite player, others anticipate a trade out of the first round in exchange for more draft capital. Holmes has cultivated a reputation for prioritizing strategic team needs over conventional expectations.

The Bottom Line: Team First, Even at Home

As the draft night approaches, Brad Holmes faces the dual pressures of delivering in front of a hometown crowd and making the best decisions for the franchise’s future. His track record suggests that he will follow through on his strategy to enhance team competitiveness, even if it means passing up the immediate thrill of a first-round draft pick. This approach may disappoint some fans in the short term, but Holmes is focused on the bigger picture—building a robust team capable of sustained success. The upcoming draft night in Detroit promises not only excitement but also pivotal decisions that will shape the Lions’ future.