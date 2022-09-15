Detroit Lions: D’Andre Swift gives his own injury update

Campbell thinks Swift is "dynamic" and "the one guy that can take it anywhere"

On Wednesday, news broke that Detroit Lions RB D’Andre Swift was not practicing with his teammates and people immediately began to speculate what may (or may not) be wrong.

Then, later in the day, the Lions released their initial Week 1 Injury Report and Swift was included with an ankle injury.

Following practice, Swift downplayed his ankle injury, saying it was nothing to be concerned about.

From Detroit Free Press:

Swift told the Free Press on Wednesday he rolled his ankle in the second quarter of the Detroit Lions’ season opening 38-35 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Swift stayed in the game and finished with 15 carries for 144 yards, the third most in the NFL in Week 1. He ran for 47 yards in the second half and scored on a 7-yard run just before halftime.

Asked if his ankle was anything to be concerned about heading into this week’s game against the Washington Commanders, Swift, who played 46 of a possible 69 offensive snaps against the Eagles, said, “Not at all.”

Dan Campbell praised D’Andre Swift after the Lions loss to the Eagles

“Swift is one of those players that we have – we’ve got some good players, but Swift is, he’s a dynamic player for us and he’s the one guy that can take it anywhere,” Lions coach Dan Campbell said Sunday. “He can take it to the house from anywhere on the field and I’m glad he’s ours.”

Swift knows he not off to a good start on an individual level but it is all about winning football games and that is something the Lions have not done yet in 2022.

“It was a good start, got to keep going,” Swift said. “We’re still looking for that first win, like I said. It ain’t too much about me. Team success first and foremost and I just got to keep building from there, that’s all.”

Up next for D’Andre Swift and the Detroit Lions will be the Washington Commanders this coming Sunday at Ford Field.