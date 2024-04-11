Jared Goff on being traded to Detroit Lions: ‘Greatest thing that ever happened to me’

In a recent interview on the Trading Cards podcast, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff shared his perspective on the trade that sent him from the Los Angeles Rams to the Lions after the 2020 season. Goff described the trade as a pivotal moment in his career. He also expressed his gratitude to the coaches and to the Lions organization as a whole.

Reflecting on the Trade

Jared Goff candidly discussed his initial reaction to the trade.

“Being shipped off and sent to a place to die, essentially, is what a lot of people think it was. And I was never going to allow that to happen,” Goff said on the latest episode of the Trading Cards podcast released last week. “I’m fortunate enough to be around a lot of good coaches and players in Detroit who support me and help me reach my potential.”

“That lasted for quite some time, but very soon after that was the feeling of opportunity in Detroit,” he said. “That was really the overwhelming emotion once I got to talk to Dan (Campbell) and Brad (Holmes) and got to get out there to Detroit and really see the city and get to experience it. The feeling of like, OK, this is the ground floor, they’re breaking this all the way down to the studs and they’re going to build it back up and I’m going to get to be on the ground floor with them.”

Goff added that in hindsight, it’s the greatest thing that ever happened to me for my career and my development as a human.”

Growth and Empowerment

Jared Goff reflected on the emotional journey following the trade.

“The first year was really hard, really, really hard, but the last two years we’ve had some pretty good success. And being able to see it grow into what we’re at now, where we’re coming into a season with pretty high expectations and a standard for ourselves and with aspirations of winning a Super Bowl and being so close last year, that’s so exciting and so worth all the heartache,” he said.

Looking Ahead

Despite the success he experienced with the Rams, including a Super Bowl appearance, Jared Goff expressed excitement for the future with the Lions.

“(The Rams) have obviously had their success since, so there’s some justification there for them, sure, but I’ve also had success since,” said Goff. “Everyone runs a different race at different speeds. I had a lot of success in LA and a lot of times I’m super grateful for, but at the same time, when I look back on my career, I won’t have been there for that long. I started for four full seasons there and this year in Detroit will be my fourth full season starting there.

“And as I grow older, hopefully I’m in Detroit for a long time and able to say, OK, I was in Detroit for two-thirds or three-fourths of my career and in LA for just a small part at the beginning, and a part that shaped me. I say this all the time, I’m so thankful for my time there, obviously the good but also the bad. The hard times made me so much better.”

We encourage you to watch the full interview by clicking below.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

Goff sees his trade to the Lions as a positive turning point in his career and is grateful for the support he has received in Detroit. The empowering environment in Detroit has allowed Goff to grow as a player and a leader. Despite his success with the Rams, Goff is excited for the future with the Lions and hopes to make a lasting impact with the team.

The Bottom Line

As he enters his fourth season with the Lions, Goff is focused on continuing to develop as a leader and a player. He looks back on his time in LA with appreciation for the lessons learned and the growth experienced, but he is eager to write the next chapter of his career in Detroit.