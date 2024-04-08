Detroit Lions trade up, land next Maxx Crosby in 2024 NFL Mock Draft

Detroit Lions Trade Up To Land a Stude Pass Rusher

As the 2024 NFL Draft approaches, the Detroit Lions hold the No. 29 overall pick in the first round. There’s been speculation that Lions GM Brad Holmes might trade out of the first round, which could disappoint fans planning to attend the draft in Detroit. However, Holmes has a history of making bold moves, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see him trade up for a player with the potential to make a significant impact.

The Mock Trade

In a recent NFL Mock Draft simulation on Pro Football Focus, I have the Lions trading the No. 29 pick and the No. 73 pick (3rd Round pick via Minnesota) to the Los Angeles Rams for the No. 19 overall pick and the No. 196 overall pick. With the No. 19 pick, the Lions select EDGE Laiatu Latu out of UCLA, a player some have compared to NFL superstar Maxx Crosby.

Player Comparison and Concerns

According to NFL Draft analyst Jordan Reid of ESPN, “When it comes to pass-rush repertoire, there isn’t a better pure pass-rusher in this draft class than Latu. At 6-5, 259 pounds, the former UCLA defensive end is similar to Crosby in stature (6-5, 255 pounds) and playing style. They both have an array of moves and can bend and corner to get to the quarterback, while also playing with a motor that never stops.”

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

The Bottom Line

The prospect of the Lions moving up to select Laiatu Latu is an exciting one. Despite concerns about his neck condition, the potential of pairing him with Aidan Hutchinson on the defensive line could be a game-changer for the Lions. Brad Holmes has shown a willingness to take risks on players with injury concerns if their potential upside is high enough, and this move could pay off significantly for the team’s future.