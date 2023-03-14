Detroit Lions expected to sign CB Will Harris

According to a report from Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, the Detroit Lions are expected to re-sign cornerback, Will Harris to a 1-year contract. Birkett noted that Harris played his best football after moving from safety to cornerback, and he should be in the mix for slot CB duties in 2023.

Lions are expected to re-sign Harris

The deal will reportedly be for 1-year

Harris should be in the mix for slot CB duties in 2023

Many people believed the Lions would move on from Harris but that will not be the case as they are reportedly bringing him back on a 1-year deal. Harris, who started off his career at the safety position, was eventually moved to cornerback, where he was much more reliable. With the Lions having one of the worst secondaries in the entire NFL in 2023, it is clear that they are focusing on making sure that is not the case in 2023, as they have now signed (or are re-signing) three CBs in free agency.