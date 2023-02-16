Detroit Lions have big plans for Jameson Williams in 2023

The Detroit Lions have big plans for their first-round pick Jameson Williams after a quiet rookie season. Despite catching just one pass for a touchdown in six games, Williams is expected to make a significant impact in the upcoming season with a fully recovered ACL and an entire offseason to prepare, including off-campus work with quarterback Jared Goff. Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is excited about Williams' potential and plans to utilize his versatility by moving him around the formation to create mismatches and exploit defenses. Combining Williams with Pro Bowler Amon-Ra St. Brown could make for an explosive offense.

Key points:

Jameson Williams had a quiet rookie season with just one catch for a touchdown in six games.

Williams was limited in his playing time due to his recovery from a torn ACL.

The Lions have big plans for Williams in the upcoming season, with an entire offseason to prepare and work with quarterback Jared Goff.

Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson plans to move Williams around the formation to create mismatches and exploit defenses.

Combining Williams with Pro Bowler Amon-Ra St. Brown could make for an explosive offense.

The Big Picture: Jameson Williams can be a big part of the Lions' future

The Detroit Lions' rebuilding efforts have been ongoing, and the team is hoping that Jameson Williams can be a key piece of their future success. With a strong emphasis on player development and maximizing potential, the Lions are giving Williams every opportunity to succeed in his sophomore season. The team's commitment to building a dynamic and explosive offense is evident in their plans for Williams and other young players.

- Advertisement -

“What happened when the ball got in his hands last year? Explosion.” We see it, you see it, everyone sees it. It's there,” Ben Johnson said.” Jared said it before, consistency, that's really the name of the game. We've had some great conversations with Jamo, even since the season ended, and I know his mind is going to be right when he gets back in here in the springtime. He's really looking forward to taking that next step as a player and really make a big impact on this league.

“We'll move him around. He'll be all over the place for us. I know this, when you get speed in the slot, it's very hard to defend for a defense. There will be times we do that; there will be times he's an X, he'll be Z, but there's a lot he can do.”

Versatility By the Numbers

Williams played between 8-18 snaps in the six games he appeared in.

Jameson Williams caught one pass for a 41-yard touchdown in his rookie season.

While Williams' stats from his rookie season may not be impressive, his versatility and potential for explosive plays are key reasons why the Lions are planning to move him around the formation in the upcoming season. With a fully recovered ACL and an entire offseason to prepare, Williams has the potential to become a major weapon in the Lions' offense.

The Bottom Line – Ready to Roar

After a quiet rookie season, Jameson Williams is poised for a breakout season with the Detroit Lions. With an entire offseason to prepare and work with quarterback Jared Goff, Williams' versatility and potential for explosive plays could make him a key piece in the Lions' rebuilding efforts. The team's commitment to player development and maximizing potential is evident in their plans for Williams, and Lions fans should be excited to see what the future holds for this young and talented team.