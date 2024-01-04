Detroit Lions Injury Report for Thursday, Jan. 4

As the Detroit Lions prepare for their crucial Week 18 game against the Minnesota Vikings, the team's recent injury report sheds light on who may or may not be available for Sunday's game. Key among these updates is the condition of wide receiver Jameson Williams, who remains listed as “No Practice” on Thursday. The health of Williams is especially noteworthy, considering he sustained an injury following a notable play in last Saturday's matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

Who is on the Injury Report?

As you can see below, five players did not practice for the Lions on Thursday, including Graham Glasgow (rest), Benito Jones (illness), Jameson Williams (ankle/illness), Brock Wright (Hip), and Frank Ragnow (knee/back/toe/rest).

Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Graham Glasgow G rest not listed NP Benito Jones DT illness not listed NP Jameson Williams WR ankle/illness NP NP Brock Wright TE hip NP NP Frank Ragnow C knee/back/toe/rest FP NP James Houston* LB ankle LP LP Sam LaPorta TE ankle LP LP Alim McNeill* DT knee LP LP Taylor Decker T groin NP FP C.J. Gardner-Johnson* DB pectoral FP FP Cam Sutton CB toe FP FP

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Significant Injuries: The Detroit Lions face challenges with key players on their injury list as they prepare for the Minnesota Vikings. Most notably, wide receiver Jameson Williams is still not practicing due to an ankle/illness, following an injury in the previous game against the Dallas Cowboys. Multiple Players Sidelined: In addition to Williams, the Lions' injury report includes four other players who did not practice on Thursday. This list comprises Graham Glasgow (rest), Benito Jones (illness), Brock Wright (hip), and Frank Ragnow (knee/back/toe/rest), indicating a range of health concerns within the team. Potential Impact on Game Performance: The absence of any key players could significantly impact the Lions' strategy and performance in the upcoming game against the Vikings.

Bottom Line

The Detroit Lions' readiness for the Week 18 clash against the Minnesota Vikings is under scrutiny with five players, including pivotal talents like Jameson Williams and Frank Ragnow, listed on the injury report. The team's ability to adapt and perform amidst these challenges will be crucial in their pursuit of a successful end to the regular season.