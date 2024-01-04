Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Lions Injury Report for Thursday, Jan. 4

The Detroit Lions Injury Report has been released for Thursday and it looks like they will be without a key player against the Vikings.

Detroit Lions Injury Report for Thursday, Jan. 4

As the Detroit Lions prepare for their crucial Week 18 game against the Minnesota Vikings, the team's recent injury report sheds light on who may or may not be available for Sunday's game. Key among these updates is the condition of wide receiver Jameson Williams, who remains listed as “No Practice” on Thursday. The health of Williams is especially noteworthy, considering he sustained an injury following a notable play in last Saturday's matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

Detroit Lions release initial injury report Detroit Lions Injury Report

Who is on the Injury Report?

As you can see below, five players did not practice for the Lions on Thursday, including Graham Glasgow (rest), Benito Jones (illness), Jameson Williams (ankle/illness), Brock Wright (Hip), and Frank Ragnow (knee/back/toe/rest).

PlayerPositionInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
Graham GlasgowGrestnot listedNP
Benito JonesDTillnessnot listedNP
Jameson WilliamsWRankle/illnessNPNP
Brock WrightTEhipNPNP
Frank RagnowCknee/back/toe/restFPNP
James Houston*LBankleLPLP
Sam LaPortaTEankleLPLP
Alim McNeill*DTkneeLPLP
Taylor DeckerTgroinNPFP
C.J. Gardner-Johnson*DBpectoralFPFP
Cam SuttonCBtoeFPFP

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Significant Injuries: The Detroit Lions face challenges with key players on their injury list as they prepare for the Minnesota Vikings. Most notably, wide receiver Jameson Williams is still not practicing due to an ankle/illness, following an injury in the previous game against the Dallas Cowboys.
  2. Multiple Players Sidelined: In addition to Williams, the Lions' injury report includes four other players who did not practice on Thursday. This list comprises Graham Glasgow (rest), Benito Jones (illness), Brock Wright (hip), and Frank Ragnow (knee/back/toe/rest), indicating a range of health concerns within the team.
  3. Potential Impact on Game Performance: The absence of any key players could significantly impact the Lions' strategy and performance in the upcoming game against the Vikings.
Jameson Williams touchdown Jameson Williams says Detroit Lions

Bottom Line

The Detroit Lions' readiness for the Week 18 clash against the Minnesota Vikings is under scrutiny with five players, including pivotal talents like Jameson Williams and Frank Ragnow, listed on the injury report. The team's ability to adapt and perform amidst these challenges will be crucial in their pursuit of a successful end to the regular season.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?