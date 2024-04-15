Detroit Red Wings Recall Ville Husso From Grand Rapids Griffins

Detroit Red Wings Recall Ville Husso

In a strategic move just before their game against the Montreal Canadiens, the Detroit Red Wings have announced the recall of goaltender Ville Husso from the Grand Rapids Griffins. Despite the recall, Alex Lyon is slated to start in goal for the Red Wings in tonight’s matchup.

UPDATE: The #RedWings recalled goaltender Ville Husso from the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins. pic.twitter.com/PERY1fxOd0 — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) April 15, 2024

Husso’s Injury-Plagued Season

Ville Husso has posted a season record of 9-5-2 with a .892 save percentage. Initially, Husso was set to start for the Grand Rapids Griffins last Friday in a conditioning stint intended to prepare him for return to full game fitness. However, during warmups before a game against the Rockford IceHogs, Husso reaggravated an existing injury and had to leave before playing.

Recall Signals Optimistic Recovery

The decision to recall Husso suggests that the Red Wings’ management believes he is nearing a full recovery and is ready to rejoin the main roster, albeit in a backup role initially. This move is critical as the team looks to bolster their goaltending options heading into the latter part of the season.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

Ville Husso was recalled from the Grand Rapids Griffins ahead of the game against the Montreal Canadiens. Husso has struggled with injuries this season but shows signs of recovery. Alex Lyon will start tonight, indicating Husso is likely easing back into active play.

The Bottom Line

The Detroit Red Wings are cautiously optimistic as they reintegrate Ville Husso back into their lineup. While Alex Lyon holds the starting position for now, Husso’s return to health could play a pivotal role in the team’s performance as they progress through the season. Fans and team management alike will be keen to see if Husso can overcome his recent injury hurdles and return to his form as a key player for the Red Wings.