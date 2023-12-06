Detroit Lions Injury Report: Initial Report for Week 14 matchup vs. Bears

This Sunday, the 9-3 Detroit Lions aim for another away victory as they head to the Windy City to face the Chicago Bears. A triumph in this match would edge them closer to clinching the NFC North title, a feat the Lions haven't achieved since 1993. The team has just released its preliminary injury report for Week 14.

Who is on the Detroit Lions Injury Report?

The Detroit Lions' first injury report for the week is out, indicating some challenges as they prepare for their Week 14 game against the Bears. Central to the report is center Frank Ragnow, who is facing multiple health concerns, casting uncertainty over his participation in Sunday's game. On a positive note, linebacker Alex Anzalone participated fully in Wednesday's practice.