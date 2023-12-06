Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Lions Injury Report: Initial Report for Week 14 matchup vs. Bears

Detroit Lions Injury Report: Initial Report for Week 14 matchup vs. Bears.

Detroit Lions Injury Report: Initial Report for Week 14 matchup vs. Bears

This Sunday, the 9-3 Detroit Lions aim for another away victory as they head to the Windy City to face the Chicago Bears. A triumph in this match would edge them closer to clinching the NFC North title, a feat the Lions haven't achieved since 1993. The team has just released its preliminary injury report for Week 14.

Detroit Lions Injury Report

Who is on the Detroit Lions Injury Report?

The Detroit Lions' first injury report for the week is out, indicating some challenges as they prepare for their Week 14 game against the Bears. Central to the report is center Frank Ragnow, who is facing multiple health concerns, casting uncertainty over his participation in Sunday's game. On a positive note, linebacker Alex Anzalone participated fully in Wednesday's practice.

PlayerPositionInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
Frank RagnowCknee/back/toeNP
Malcolm RodriguezLBankleLP
Alex AnzaloneLBhandFP
Hendon HookerQBkneeFP

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?