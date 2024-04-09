fb
Detroit Lions to Meet with Plethora of Prospects on Tuesday


Here is a list of the plethora of players the Detroit Lions are meeting with on Tuesday.

One Shining Moment Video From 2024 NCAA Tournament Includes Oakland University


The One Shining Moment Video has dropped and it includes our Oakland University Golden Grizzlies!!!

5 things the Detroit Red Wings must do to continue to control their own destiny


Take a peek at our list of the 5 things the Detroit Red Wings must do in order to keep their grip on a postseason spot!
W.G. Brady

Adam Schefter Raves About Detroit Lions Signing of D.J. Reader

Lions Notes

Adam Schefter Raves About Detroit Lions, Despite Not Making “Big Splash”

The Detroit Lions‘ offseason strategy has been a topic of much speculation, with many expecting GM Brad Holmes to make a significant splash in free agency. However, consistent with Holmes’ prudent approach, the Lions refrained from any extravagant spending. Instead, they made a savvy move by signing defensive tackle D.J. Reader, a decision that has caught the attention of NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

Adam Schefter 2023 NFL Draft Aaron Rodgers Jameson Williams Adam Schefter blasts Detroit Lions OC Ben Johnson Adam Schefter Raves About Detroit Lions

Schefter’s Praise

Schefter praised the Lions for their calculated approach, highlighting that while they were active in adding players, they steered clear of committing a hefty sum to a single free agent like Danielle Hunter.

“They’re operating like a smooth, smart, effective organization that’s not getting ahead of itself, so I was not surprised,” Schefter told Matt Dery on the latest “Locked on Lions Podcast” episode. “They were busy, they added players. They just didn’t add Danielle Hunter, a $25 million-dollar-a-year pass rusher. 

The acquisition of D.J. Reader is particularly noteworthy, as Schefter pointed out.

“D.J. Reader is somebody if he were healthy, I’m not going to tell you he would’ve been paid like Danielle Hunter,” Schefter added. “But, he would’ve been paid a lot of money. Like that guy is really good when he’s healthy. So, they need him to get healthy. They need their players to take a jump in their second year. But, they really hit on some great young players in the draft this year.

“So, this is a team that needs to find more help in the draft, and has shown it’s effective in doing that. And, if they can have a draft that’s anywhere like the one they had last year, watch out because then this team is really going to be loaded.”

The Lions’ ability to secure a player of Reader’s caliber, who could have commanded a substantial contract elsewhere if not for his injury concerns, demonstrates the team’s strategic approach to building a competitive roster.

DJ Reader Reveals When He Expects To Play Detroit Lions sign DJ Reader DJ Reader Contract Details DJ Reader Shares Epic Story

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. The Detroit Lions have maintained a prudent approach in the offseason, avoiding extravagant spending.
  2. NFL Insider Adam Schefter praises the Lions for their smart and effective moves, including the signing of D.J. Reader.
  3. Reader’s addition is seen as a savvy move, as he could have commanded a significant contract if not for injury concerns.

The Bottom Line

The signing of D.J. Reader by the Detroit Lions is a testament to the team’s wise and measured approach to team building. With a focus on maintaining financial flexibility and investing in young talent, the Lions are positioning themselves as a formidable force in the NFL. As Schefter warns, “If they can have a draft that’s anywhere like the one they had last year, watch out because then this team is really going to be loaded.”












