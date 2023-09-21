Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Lions Injury Report: Trouble on the Offensive Line

The Latest Detroit Lions Injury Report includes a little bit of good news and plenty of bad news.

As the 2023 regular season kicked off, there was considerable buzz about the Detroit Lions‘ overall health as they prepared for their Week 1 showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs. However, since that time, chaos has erupted, and the Lions have quickly transformed into one of the most injury-riddled teams in the entire NFL. Now, with their Week 3 clash against the Atlanta Falcons looming, the Lions have unveiled their latest injury report. Brace yourselves, for within it lies a glimmer of hope amid a sea of distressing news.

Why It Matters

In the world of professional sports, availability is indeed a prized asset, and the Detroit Lions are currently grappling with a slew of injury concerns that have the potential to significantly influence the outcome of their upcoming matchup against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. While the Lions are known for their resilient “Next Man Up” philosophy, there exists a critical juncture where an excessive number of injuries could begin to erode a team's ability to secure victories

Here is the Lions' Injury Report for Thursday, which was released just moments ago.

PlayerPositionInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
Taylor DeckerTankleNPNP
Kerby JosephShipNPNP
David MontgomeryRBthighNPNP
Emmanuel MoseleyCBknee/hamstringNPNP
Frank RagnowCtoe/resting playerFPNP
Halapoulivaati VaitaiGkneeNPNP
Josh ReynoldsWRgroinLPLP
Amon-Ra St. BrownWRtoeNPLP

