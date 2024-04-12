Ex-Piston Greg Monroe Takes His Talents to Big3 Court

From Motor City to 3-on-3 Stardom: Greg Monroe’s New Gig

In the never-dull carousel of former NBA players finding new hoops homes, one name just got crossed off the “Where Are They Now?” list. Greg Monroe, a one-time cornerstone for the Detroit Pistons, is set to lace ’em up for the Big3 league—because apparently, half-court is where the real ballers graduate to these post-NBA days.

A New Team, A Familiar Face

Monroe, who tiptoed onto the NBA stage back in 2010—seventh overall, thank you very much—didn’t just pack up his skills when he waved goodbye to Detroit. The man averaged a respectable 14.3 points and 9.2 rebounds while sporting the red, white, and blue. So what if his biggest accolade was making an All-Rookie team? That’s more than most humans, or even some Monarchs, accomplish.

Rick Mahorn: From Bad Boy to Big3 Coach

Also lurking in the Big3 shadows is “Bad Boys” legend Rick Mahorn. Remember him? He’s swapped his jersey for a coach’s clipboard in the league. Proving once more that you can take the player out of Detroit, but you can’t take the Detroit out of the player—or however that saying goes.

The Journeyman’s Path

Post-Detroit, Monroe’s NBA journey resembled a game of basketball bingo. He clocked in everywhere from the Milwaukee Bucks to a cup of coffee with the Utah Jazz in 2022. Because who doesn’t love a tour through the league that would make Carmen Sandiego blush?

When the Jazz Music Stops

After Monroe graced the Jazz with a three-game cameo, apparently Utah decided they preferred their basketball sans Monroe. And boom—enter Ice Cube with an offer to hoop in the Big3. Monroe is probably hoping this league keeps it real-er than a diss track.