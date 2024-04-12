fb
Search

Latest News:

Draft Hype or Hope? NFL Insiders Scoff at J.J. McCarthy’s Rising Stock

0
One NFL coach thinks J.J. McCarthy's draft stock is more hype than skill – will the Wolverine prove himself in the NFL? 🏈 #NFLDraft #QuarterbackConundrum

Twin Twists: Simeon Woods Richardson Swoops in for the Doubleheader

0
The Minnesota Twins shake up their roster with a new addition, Simeon Woods Richardson, ahead of their doubleheader with the Tigers.

Detroit Lions linked to Darius Robinson in 2024 NFL Draft

0
Detroit Lions linked to Darius Robinson, who is one of the top DL talents in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Paul Tyler

Ex-Piston Greg Monroe Takes His Talents to Big3 Court

Pistons Notes

From Motor City to 3-on-3 Stardom: Greg Monroe’s New Gig

In the never-dull carousel of former NBA players finding new hoops homes, one name just got crossed off the “Where Are They Now?” list. Greg Monroe, a one-time cornerstone for the Detroit Pistons, is set to lace ’em up for the Big3 league—because apparently, half-court is where the real ballers graduate to these post-NBA days.

Greg Monroe Takes His Talents

A New Team, A Familiar Face

Monroe, who tiptoed onto the NBA stage back in 2010—seventh overall, thank you very much—didn’t just pack up his skills when he waved goodbye to Detroit. The man averaged a respectable 14.3 points and 9.2 rebounds while sporting the red, white, and blue. So what if his biggest accolade was making an All-Rookie team? That’s more than most humans, or even some Monarchs, accomplish.

Rick Mahorn: From Bad Boy to Big3 Coach

Also lurking in the Big3 shadows is “Bad Boys” legend Rick Mahorn. Remember him? He’s swapped his jersey for a coach’s clipboard in the league. Proving once more that you can take the player out of Detroit, but you can’t take the Detroit out of the player—or however that saying goes.

The Journeyman’s Path

Post-Detroit, Monroe’s NBA journey resembled a game of basketball bingo. He clocked in everywhere from the Milwaukee Bucks to a cup of coffee with the Utah Jazz in 2022. Because who doesn’t love a tour through the league that would make Carmen Sandiego blush?

When the Jazz Music Stops

After Monroe graced the Jazz with a three-game cameo, apparently Utah decided they preferred their basketball sans Monroe. And boom—enter Ice Cube with an offer to hoop in the Big3. Monroe is probably hoping this league keeps it real-er than a diss track.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Lions Notes

Jared Goff Criticizes Detroit Lions Media: No Longer Underdogs

0
Jared Goff Criticizes Detroit Lions Media for consistent negativity about the team.
Lions News Reports

Lions Host Michael Hall Jr.: Is Ohio State’s DL the Key to Detroit’s Defensive Future?

0
Lions Host Michael Hall Jr. for a pre-draft visit.
Red Wings Analysis and Opinion

5 things the Detroit Red Wings must do to continue to control their own destiny

0
Take a peek at our list of the 5 things the Detroit Red Wings must do in order to keep their grip on a postseason spot!
Lions Notes

Detroit Lions linked to Darius Robinson in 2024 NFL Draft

0
Detroit Lions linked to Darius Robinson, who is one of the top DL talents in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Lions Notes

Adam Schefter Raves About Detroit Lions Signing of D.J. Reader

0
Adam Schefter Raves About Detroit Lions signing a player who would have broken the bank had he not been coming off an injury.
Paul Tyler
Paul Tyler

Draft Hype or Hope? NFL Insiders Scoff at J.J. McCarthy’s Rising Stock

Jeff Bilbrey -
One NFL coach thinks J.J. McCarthy's draft stock is more hype than skill – will the Wolverine prove himself in the NFL? 🏈 #NFLDraft #QuarterbackConundrum
Read more

Twin Twists: Simeon Woods Richardson Swoops in for the Doubleheader

Jeff Bilbrey -
The Minnesota Twins shake up their roster with a new addition, Simeon Woods Richardson, ahead of their doubleheader with the Tigers.
Read more

Detroit Lions linked to Darius Robinson in 2024 NFL Draft

W.G. Brady -
Detroit Lions linked to Darius Robinson, who is one of the top DL talents in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.